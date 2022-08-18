Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Local Electric Company Launches Accredited Apprenticeship Program
A local electric company has begun an accredited apprenticeship program to help provide work experience for those in trade professions. Steve Van De Voorde is the owner of Van De Voorde Services. He said it has been in the works for at least five years, and is a project near to his heart.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers
Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
WSMV
LaVergne High School math teacher passes away
LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
Charges pending after teen makes threat toward Coffee County Schools
Officials say charges are pending against a teenager after a threat was made toward Coffee County Schools.
newstalk941.com
This Week Cookeville Planning Considers Subdivisions, Monterey Street Committee Meets
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission will meet Monday. A preliminary Plat for 132 lots along East Spring Street the largest development being considered. Members will gather at the Cookeville Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Committees will meet in a...
wjle.com
DeKalb Democratic Party has new Chairman
The DeKalb County Democratic Party has a new leader. Liberty area farmer Jonathan Bradley was named last Monday by the local Democratic Executive Committee as Chairman of the party. He succeeds Billie Ann Tubbs-Triguero who recently resigned as Chairman. Bradley said he is excited about this opportunity and is anxious...
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
wgnsradio.com
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in July 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market slowed in June with only six houses selling for above the $700,000 mark. Those were located from east Cookeville to Cumberland Cove. Swimming pools are still not a priority for luxury homes, but larger lots are with the top house sitting on 4.43 acres over two lots.
wvlt.tv
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
murfreesborovoice.com
Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing
The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
TN Horse Shooting: Lebanon couple offers $8K reward for information on who shot their horse
A Lebanon couple is trying to find out who shot Ironman, their 10-year-old horse.
wilsonpost.com
Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start
GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
tbinewsroom.com
Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism
JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
