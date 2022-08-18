Read full article on original website
enewspf.com
South Holland Man Sentenced to 175 Months in Prison For Bank Robbery
South Bend, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Keith Kelly, 50 years old, of South Holland, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty on his plea of guilty to bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Kelly was sentenced to 175 months in prison followed by 2 years...
tncontentexchange.com
Chicago man sentenced to 37 months in prison
Eric Isom, 24, of Chicago, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody after Isom had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Isom’s prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford...
qrockonline.com
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
cwbchicago.com
What kinds of sentences do judges give to people convicted of violent crimes on the CTA? Here are some recent examples.
Violent crime on Chicago’s transit system, particularly on CTA’s train lines, has been headline news for more than 18 months. The city’s police and CTA leaders have announced plan after plan to combat the problem. Yet, violent crime reports on the transit system remain stubbornly high while ridership is down about 50% compared to pre-COVID years.
Inmate death at Will County Adult Detention Facility prompts investigation
Emergency workers could not revive the man.
cwbchicago.com
Deaths of 2 men in Boystown alley may be part of fentanyl overdose surge in Chicago
As the sun rose Thursday morning in Boystown, a passerby made a shocking discovery in an alcove less than 50 feet from bustling Belmont Avenue. Lying unresponsive under a row of brick archways were two men and a woman. They appeared lifeless and, in fact, the two men were pronounced dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics managed to resuscitate the woman, who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back
An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
nbc15.com
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
nypressnews.com
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly committed murder while on felony bail also committed two carjackings, federal prosecutors allege
Federal prosecutors said Friday that a man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in Chicago also carjacked two vehicles in the suburbs days before the killing. At the time of the alleged crimes, Maverick Cela was free on a recognizance bond for a pending felony stolen motor vehicle case. We...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police confiscate over 1,000 illegal guns over 46-day stretch
CHICAGO - During a 46-day stretch from mid-June to the end of July, Illinois State Police confiscated more than 1,000 illegally owned guns. This was a concentrated effort by the agency to reinforce firearm compliance. Troopers conducted 1,700 compliance checks, 25% of which were done in northern Illinois. In some...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 36-year-old Kyle Cooney for Aggravated DUI. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police Board fires cop accused of choking suspect during arrest
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago police officer Louis Garcia...
tmj4.com
Off-duty officer charged with kneeling on teen in Illinois
An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing charges for an incident in Park Ridge, Illinois. Michael Vitellaro was seen on video kneeling on a teenager who he thought stole his son’s bike, according to CNN. Vitellaro allegedly forced the teen to the ground. Video from area businesses indicated the...
fox32chicago.com
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
Man Killed, Another Critically Hurt in Blue Island Bar Shooting, According to Police
A 33-year-old man was killed and another individual was critically-injured after gunfire erupted during a physical altercation at a Blue Island bar on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Forge Pub, located in the 3400 block of 127th Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
Fight At Logan Square Quinceañera Led To Murder, Prosecutors Say
LOGAN SQUARE — A Logan Square quinceañera last month turned tragic when one guest fatally shot another during a fight, prosecutors said Thursday. Lionel Serrano, 19, of the 5500 block of West 63rd Place, is facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting that occurred July 23 at the Diamond Garden Banquet Hall, an event space at 3705 W. Fullerton Ave., police said.
