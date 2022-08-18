ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteson, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enewspf.com

South Holland Man Sentenced to 175 Months in Prison For Bank Robbery

South Bend, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Keith Kelly, 50 years old, of South Holland, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty on his plea of guilty to bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Kelly was sentenced to 175 months in prison followed by 2 years...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Chicago man sentenced to 37 months in prison

Eric Isom, 24, of Chicago, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody after Isom had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Isom’s prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
WILL COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

What kinds of sentences do judges give to people convicted of violent crimes on the CTA? Here are some recent examples.

Violent crime on Chicago’s transit system, particularly on CTA’s train lines, has been headline news for more than 18 months. The city’s police and CTA leaders have announced plan after plan to combat the problem. Yet, violent crime reports on the transit system remain stubbornly high while ridership is down about 50% compared to pre-COVID years.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Matteson, IL
Matteson, IL
Crime & Safety
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Deaths of 2 men in Boystown alley may be part of fentanyl overdose surge in Chicago

As the sun rose Thursday morning in Boystown, a passerby made a shocking discovery in an alcove less than 50 feet from bustling Belmont Avenue. Lying unresponsive under a row of brick archways were two men and a woman. They appeared lifeless and, in fact, the two men were pronounced dead. Chicago Fire Department paramedics managed to resuscitate the woman, who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
93.1 WZAK

Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back

An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Feds#Gun Violence#Firearm Offense Hammond#District Court
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police confiscate over 1,000 illegal guns over 46-day stretch

CHICAGO - During a 46-day stretch from mid-June to the end of July, Illinois State Police confiscated more than 1,000 illegally owned guns. This was a concentrated effort by the agency to reinforce firearm compliance. Troopers conducted 1,700 compliance checks, 25% of which were done in northern Illinois. In some...
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 20th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 36-year-old Kyle Cooney for Aggravated DUI. He was transported...
MORRIS, IL
tmj4.com

Off-duty officer charged with kneeling on teen in Illinois

An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing charges for an incident in Park Ridge, Illinois. Michael Vitellaro was seen on video kneeling on a teenager who he thought stole his son’s bike, according to CNN. Vitellaro allegedly forced the teen to the ground. Video from area businesses indicated the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend

DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
Block Club Chicago

Fight At Logan Square Quinceañera Led To Murder, Prosecutors Say

LOGAN SQUARE — A Logan Square quinceañera last month turned tragic when one guest fatally shot another during a fight, prosecutors said Thursday. Lionel Serrano, 19, of the 5500 block of West 63rd Place, is facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting that occurred July 23 at the Diamond Garden Banquet Hall, an event space at 3705 W. Fullerton Ave., police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy