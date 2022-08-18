Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
‘Joker 2’ and New Sofia Coppola Film to Receive California Tax Credits
“Joker” was a very New York movie — so much so that tourists flocked to the Bronx staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in a montage. But the sequel, “Joker: Folie á Deux,” will shoot in Los Angeles, thanks to $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California. The California Film Commission announced its latest round of credit allocations on Monday morning, awarding $93.7 million to 18 projects. The recipients include an untitled indie film from Sofia Coppola and Amazon’s MGM, which will get $19.6 million to make the latest iteration of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Netflix — which...
Four Years After Series Order, Alias Vet Jennifer Garner's TV Reunion With J.J. Abrams Has Been Cancelled
Somehow, 16 years have passed since the world bid farewell to the badassery of Sydney Bristow, Jennifer Garner’s spy heading up the former ABC action-thriller Alias. During that time, fans have clamored for Garner to reteam with show creator J.J. Abrams for a revival of some kind — and not the reboot that the network considered over a decade ago — and it looked like we might get the next best thing in the form of Apple TV+’s My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The streaming project, ordered to series back in 2018, was set to be a reunion for Garner and Abrams, but the project has now been canceled after Garner made a surprise exit.
Why Anne Heche's Biography Is Selling For Hundreds Of Dollars After Her Death
Anne Heche wrote a memoir in 2001 called “Call Me Crazy.” In it, she spoke about the abuse she endured from her father as well as the success and hard times she went through in the entertainment industry. Since her death earlier this month, Anne Heche’s memoir has been selling for hundreds of dollars.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First look shows dinner party scene
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A first look at Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, shows the cast sitting around a dinner table. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, a private detective. He is joined in the sequel by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.
‘Joker’ & ‘Rebel Moon’ Sequels Among 18 Pics Set For California Tax Credits; Expected To Generate $915M In Production Spending
Four big-budget features are among the 18 film projects that have conditionally qualified for the latest round of California’s tax credit program. Together, they’re expected to generate an estimated $915 million in overall production spending across the state and employ nearly 600 actors, more than 2,500 crew members and thousands of background performers. See the list below. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming the kind of big-budget films that used to be so susceptible to runaway production,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “In addition to our incentive, we have the best talent, crews, infrastructure, locations, weather, and so...
