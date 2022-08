Funeral services for Edmond Eugene “Gene” Shaver, 89, will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Fort officiating. Military graveside service will follow in Springville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on August 22, 2022 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

