KTUL
Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
ocolly.com
Lights on Stillwater brings over 100 vendors to Boone Pickens Stadium
OSU Student Government’s biggest programming and welcome event, Lights on Stillwater, returns Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium. This annual event occurs on the first Wednesday of the semester and features over 100 vendors from campus organizations to local businesses to food trucks.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
News On 6
Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
OKC Zoo tiger cubs receive their names
The OKC Zoo's Sumatran tiger twins are healthy and have received their names.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
enidbuzz.com
First Recipients of the Work in Enid Award Selected
ENID, OK - In April, the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) announced the Work in Enid Award to attract talent to Enid to fill the more than 400 available jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.7%, Enid has more job openings than job seekers. The Work in Enid Award is designed to recruit new employees to the community by offering to pay up to $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in Enid. The selection committee has named the first two recipients of the Award. Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will each be awarded $10,000 toward student loan relief over the next two years.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Why Is This Classic Plymouth Duster Hung Like This?
Cars as art, or is it cars are art? Whatever it is, check out this crazy art installation. The post Why Is This Classic Plymouth Duster Hung Like This? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
