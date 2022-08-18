ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Lights on Stillwater brings over 100 vendors to Boone Pickens Stadium

OSU Student Government’s biggest programming and welcome event, Lights on Stillwater, returns Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium. This annual event occurs on the first Wednesday of the semester and features over 100 vendors from campus organizations to local businesses to food trucks.
STILLWATER, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Tim Rattay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnard College#Football Games#College Football#College Athletics#American Football#Osu#Cowboy
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
enidbuzz.com

First Recipients of the Work in Enid Award Selected

ENID, OK - In April, the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) announced the Work in Enid Award to attract talent to Enid to fill the more than 400 available jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.7%, Enid has more job openings than job seekers. The Work in Enid Award is designed to recruit new employees to the community by offering to pay up to $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in Enid. The selection committee has named the first two recipients of the Award. Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will each be awarded $10,000 toward student loan relief over the next two years.
ENID, OK
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy