Energy Industry

‘Humanitarian crisis’ in UK if action not taken on energy bills, say NHS bosses

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Health sector leaders warn the UK faces a “humanitarian crisis” of worsening health outcomes unless the Government does more to help with rising energy costs.

Families are looking ahead to a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year.

Surging prices mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in poor conditions, the NHS Confederation said in a letter to ministers.

Matthew Taylor is chief executive of the body, which represents NHS leaders, and was quoted by the BBC and The Times as saying: “The country is facing a humanitarian crisis.

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.

“This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances and leave an indelible scar on local communities.”

The regulator is set to announce the new price cap, which will come into effect from October, next Friday.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have suggested plans to freeze bills at the same level as now, while many of the biggest energy suppliers have backed a similar idea.

But the Government has made it clear it will not do anything substantial until a new prime minister is in office on September 5.

On Thursday, the trade body for energy companies called for more support on top of the £400 promised to households in May.

“Time is running very short ahead of October and we know many customers are already struggling after the last price rise – so the predicted increases will simply be unaffordable for millions of households,” said Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy.

“Given the urgency, our industry believes the most practical way to help customers ahead of Christmas will be to increase the amount of support made through the existing bills support scheme.”

The Guardian

Minimum wage should be increased to £15 an hour as soon as possible, says TUC

The minimum wage should be increased to £15 an hour as soon as possible to help millions of low-paid workers struggling amid the cost of living crisis, the TUC has said. In a move that opens a fresh policy gap between unions and Keir Starmer’s Labour party, the TUC has thrown its weight behind calls for a more ambitious legal floor on pay rates. The union body said the government needed to draw up plans to get wages rising as workers suffer the biggest hit to living standards on record.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Sturgeon tells UK Government not to wait for new PM to act on energy bills

Action to tackle soaring energy bills cannot wait until after a new prime minister is elected, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she called on the UK Government to intervene on a “much larger scale”.With Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi expected in Scotland on Wednesday, the First Minster urged him to call a halt on looming energy rises.There have been warnings that the average amount UK households pay for their gas and electricity could reach £6,000 next year, while the energy price cap – which limits the amount domestic customers have to pay – is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October, with an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost of living - live: Sunak warns ‘millions face destitution’ at Birmingham hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head at the latest Tory leadership hustings this evening. Birmingham is hosting the latest debate, which continues to focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.It comes as business secretary and key Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng is “seriously considering” a plan for a crisis fund to keep energy bills under control, according to the head of Scottish Power.The company’s chief executive Keith Anderson said he had suggested that a state-backed deficit fund could provide loans to energy firms so they can freeze prices – with costs then repaid over the next 15...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Humanitarian Crisis#Uk#The Nhs Confederation#The Times#Democrats
The Independent

Few arrests under law Priti Patel said would ‘deter’ Channel crossings as numbers soar

Only 38 people have been arrested for facilitating a record number of Channel crossings under new laws the government claimed would deter small boats, new figures show.Priti Patel said a suite of controversial immigration offences targeting asylum seekers who reach the UK in dinghies would “break the business model of the smuggling gangs”, but 1,295 people made the journey in a single day on Monday.The Home Office said 38 people have so far been arrested on suspicion of “facilitating” small boat arrivals under the Nationality and Borders Act - a law used to target asylum seekers for steering their own...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Truss attacks ‘Treasury orthodoxy’ as she promotes tax-cutting leadership pitch

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” as she defended herself against accusations her economic proposals were dangerous.Her opponent Rishi Sunak warned that millions of households in the UK could face “destitution” without further aid this winter, after claiming Ms Truss’ tax-cutting agenda could “pour fuel on the fire” of inflation.The cost-of-living crisis dominated the debate over who will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as both candidates clashed at the latest leadership hustings at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.Ms Truss told the audience of Tory members: “This whole language of ‘unfunded’ tax cuts implies the static model,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘difference between right and wrong’

Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.The Tory leadership contest favourite repeatedly refused to commit to replacing Lord Geidt, who quit as Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on ethics in June, saying he had been forced into an “odious” position by the prime minister.“You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser – we need ethics running through the government,” the foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham on Tuesday night.“I do think one of the problems we’ve...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘personality’ led to his downfall, says Laura Kuenssberg – revealing row at ‘wild’ at Tory party

Boris Johnson’s own “personality and behaviour” led to his eventual downfall as prime minister, said BBC broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg.The corporation’s former political editor said she was “shocked” at the “pace and scale of the moves against Johnson” by Tory ministers last month, but added: “It’s always brutal at the end.”She also compared Johnson’s demise to Jenga, telling Vogue: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”Kuenssberg said Johnson was guilty of “denial” as Tory ministers and junior aides resigned en masse...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I live under 70% inflation. This is how to cope with severe economic uncertainty

On Saturday, I went to the supermarket near my flat in Buenos Aires with only cash in my pocket. As I ticked the items off my shopping list, I was overcome with an episode of gluttony and tossed a second pack of cookies into the basket. I even went a bit crazy and grabbed a chocolate bar. When I started counting out wads of notes at the till, I realized with horror that I didn’t have enough for it all. Wilting under the cashier’s stare, I returned a pack of cookies.Losing track of what things cost made me feel profligate,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Eurostar stations in Kent to stay closed for at least two years – partly due to Brexit

Margate, Maidstone and London: those are the most exotic destinations accessible from Ashford International station currently. And partly due to Brexit, there is no prospect of trains to Paris, Lille and Brussels being reestablished any time soon.Eurostar, which runs passenger trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe, has revealed it will not re-open Ashford International, or its other Kent Station, Ebbsfleet International, in 2023 as had been hoped. The train operator added: “We cannot make any commitment for another two to three years.”It follows that 2025 is the earliest that either station can expect to be on the...
TRAFFIC
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

