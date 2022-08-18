Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Georgia sets Ohio State official visit
With more work to do on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, Larry Johnson and Ohio State are set to host a blue-chip prospect from Georgia that could give a boost to the group. Plus, one of the Buckeyes latest pledges talks his decision to stay home and choose Ohio State.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Jim Tressel delivers incredible speech to celebrate Ohio Stadium’s 100th birthday
Nicknamed “The Horseshoe,” Ohio Stadium has been home to the Ohio State Buckeyes for 100 years as of this fall. Ohio State invited some prominent former players and coaches to a banquet to celebrate the occasion, and former Buckeye head coach Jim Tressel stole the show. Tressel coached...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stroud shows his maturity with comments
These profound words of insight were shared by Ohio State quarterback and Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud during his Big Ten Media Days interview with FOX Sports college football analyst R.J. Young. Stroud stated that he received this advice from his father and would pass it along to younger athletes who...
landgrantholyland.com
Is the quarterback position a Buckeye strong suit? Or is there a depth issue?
When a college team returns a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback — a guy who completed 72% of his passes, threw for over 4400 yards, and hit on 44 passing touchdowns — asking about potential trouble at the position seems absurd. C.J. Stroud is back for 2022, and he’s the best QB in the college game today. So, what’s the problem?
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: How will Ohio State attack Notre Dame’s pass defense?
The Ohio State offense brings back a long list of talented individuals, and will be looking to make a statement against Notre Dame to start the 2022 season. Notre Dame will bring a stingy defense to Columbus built on Marcus Freeman’s philosophy and called by former head coach Al Golden. This experienced group may not have a long list of household names, but they do bring a toughness and organization that is challenging for opposing offenses.
Eleven Warriors
11 Buckeyes Who Could Be X-Factors For A National Championship Run This Season
There’s no confusion about the Buckeyes’ expectations this season. It’s national championship or bust. In pursuit of that goal, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s star players will have to live up to the billing – as high of a bar as that may be for preseason All-Americans like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson. But if the Buckeyes are going to hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport by season’s end, they’ll also need a number of players with less clearly defined roles to step up and make an impact.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
WSYX ABC6
Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
myfox28columbus.com
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, says a burglar has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.
