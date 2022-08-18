ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Georgia sets Ohio State official visit

With more work to do on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, Larry Johnson and Ohio State are set to host a blue-chip prospect from Georgia that could give a boost to the group. Plus, one of the Buckeyes latest pledges talks his decision to stay home and choose Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stroud shows his maturity with comments

These profound words of insight were shared by Ohio State quarterback and Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud during his Big Ten Media Days interview with FOX Sports college football analyst R.J. Young. Stroud stated that he received this advice from his father and would pass it along to younger athletes who...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Is the quarterback position a Buckeye strong suit? Or is there a depth issue?

When a college team returns a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback — a guy who completed 72% of his passes, threw for over 4400 yards, and hit on 44 passing touchdowns — asking about potential trouble at the position seems absurd. C.J. Stroud is back for 2022, and he’s the best QB in the college game today. So, what’s the problem?
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Study: How will Ohio State attack Notre Dame’s pass defense?

The Ohio State offense brings back a long list of talented individuals, and will be looking to make a statement against Notre Dame to start the 2022 season. Notre Dame will bring a stingy defense to Columbus built on Marcus Freeman’s philosophy and called by former head coach Al Golden. This experienced group may not have a long list of household names, but they do bring a toughness and organization that is challenging for opposing offenses.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Bank
Eleven Warriors

11 Buckeyes Who Could Be X-Factors For A National Championship Run This Season

There’s no confusion about the Buckeyes’ expectations this season. It’s national championship or bust. In pursuit of that goal, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s star players will have to live up to the billing – as high of a bar as that may be for preseason All-Americans like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson. But if the Buckeyes are going to hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport by season’s end, they’ll also need a number of players with less clearly defined roles to step up and make an impact.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy