A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
thepostnewspaper.net
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
Pearland Little League calls out for volunteers to help clean ballfields after storm damage
You can help the Pearland Little League team in their mission to clean up their ballfields from the storm damage.
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
Click2Houston.com
Second-chance program launched by Harris County judges helps eligible misdemeanor offenders seal records
HOUSTON – A program developed by Harris County misdemeanor court judges is giving a second chance to eligible individuals to have their records sealed. D’Lenya Jones said she’s grateful for the second chance she received three months ago. “This opportunity gave me a chance to have a...
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
katymagazineonline.com
Katy ISD Officials Answer Parent Questions
Katy ISD students returned to school this past Wednesday. School officials answer parent questions. Katy ISD students returned to school Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Many parents wrote in to Katy Magazine with frequently asked questions and District officials responded. Q: Will there be healthier options...
Fire at Baybrook Village Apartments leaves multiple units completely damaged, officials say
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures.
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands band Hotel Ugly sets up event to fight food insecurity at Conroe pantry
Brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella formed their band, Hotel Ugly, in 2020 while the the country was shutting down because of COVID. Now, the band is seeing success and wants to give back to the local community. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Woodlands-band-Hotel-Ugly-sets-up-event-to-fight-17359224.php.
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over
HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.
52 Clear Creek ISD students among victims displaced after apartment fire in Webster
While it's unclear what sparked the fire, the Red Cross will be assisting the victims and Clear Creek ISD said "CCISD Cares" has been activated to also help students.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
