ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostnewspaper.net

The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit

The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
SANTA FE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Katy, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
mocomotive.com

Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Tennis Balls#Katy Magazine News#City Tennis Courts#Katy Council Meeting#Gis#Harvest Midstream
katymagazineonline.com

Katy ISD Officials Answer Parent Questions

Katy ISD students returned to school this past Wednesday. School officials answer parent questions. Katy ISD students returned to school Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Many parents wrote in to Katy Magazine with frequently asked questions and District officials responded. Q: Will there be healthier options...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands band Hotel Ugly sets up event to fight food insecurity at Conroe pantry

Brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella formed their band, Hotel Ugly, in 2020 while the the country was shutting down because of COVID. Now, the band is seeing success and wants to give back to the local community. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Woodlands-band-Hotel-Ugly-sets-up-event-to-fight-17359224.php.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy