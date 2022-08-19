ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Diner en Blanc: 10th anniversary celebrated in Logan Square

It was a sight to see if you passed Logan Square in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

It was packed with champagne, food and about 5,000 people dressed to the nines.

"My husband and I, we've been going to Le Diner en Blanc for about seven years now and we can't miss it," said Dominique Mudaglio of West Philadelphia. "It's a wonderful way to meet new people and enjoy good food."

Le Diner en Blanc, the pop-up event that celebrates dining outside, had more than 75 performers to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The event originated in Paris 35 years ago.

"It represents a way for friends to gather again and to enjoy themselves and have something that's just about fun and not heavy like so much we've been thinking about for so long," said co-host Natanya DiBona.

The event has a few requirements: all attendees must buy a ticket, and bring their own tables, chairs and food. There is also a dress code and diners don't know the location of the event until it's announced moments before the event begins.

"I just love being a part of everyone looking so beautiful," said Kendra Young of West Philadelphia. "The energy here gives me Met Gala vibes and I just wanted to be a part of it."

"Just an opportunity to see them, to hang out, to have a good meal outside," said Eliza Stasi of South Philadelphia. "I mean, it's pretty crazy. You can shut down Logan Square for this kind of event."

Organizers said it's a great opportunity to celebrate the city.

"We have so many great public spaces in Philadelphia, so to be able to show it off and have people experiencing it in different and unique ways is really what's special," said DiBona.

