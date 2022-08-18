ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awful Announcing

Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series

Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy