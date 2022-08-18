Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size is to Reach US$ 12.95 Bn 2028 | Global Segment by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size & More

Read full article on original website
Smart Air Purifier Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 13.46 Billion by 2028 with Healthy CAGR of 11.9% by 2022-2028
According to SNS Insider, Smart Air Purifier Market size was valued at USD 6.13 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.46 Bn by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The research study includes both qualitative and quantitative data in terms of growth rate, market segmentation, market size, future trends, and geographical perspective. The research looks at the current scenario and how it may affect the Smart Air Purifier market's future potential. Major firm product dynamics, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics, macroeconomic policies, and industrial policy have all been taken into account. The research can help players obtain a better grasp of the market and design effective business expansion strategies.
Water Treatment Chemicals Market is set to Exceed Valuation of USD 63.1 Billion at a Potential Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.7% by 2028
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2021, the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market's size was valued at USD 39.1 billion and is estimated to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 6.7 % throughout the forecast period. In this report, 2021 has been taken as the base year while 2020 is the historical year. The forecast year for the report is 2028 to approximate the size of the market for Water Treatment Chemicals. An off-the-shelf report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc.
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market at A Highest CAGR of 19.8 % to rapidly growing $ 22.8 billion by 2028
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's size was valued at USD 4.98 billion and is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % throughout the forecast period. The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies' operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
IoT Node and Gateway Market Size, New Emerging Trends & Technology Standards, Applications, Objectives Studies & Estimation Analysis 2022
SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "IoT Node and Gateway Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028". An IoT node and gateway device and software perform crucial tasks in areas such as security and filtering of data, protocol conversion, connecting devices, and others. As many peripheral systems include devices, controllers, sensors, and cloud-based services, it acts as a junction for them. Thus, additional security, storage, and processing services to end nodes are provided at power efficient and cost-effective level by usage of an IoT node and gateway. Moreover, different communication technologies are used to facilitate nodes to talk to each other within the network thus finding their applications in end uses such as consumer electronics, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive (automotive), BFSI (business & financial services industries), transportation industry (transportation), healthcare industry (medical industries), aerospace & defense (defense industries), retail (retail industry), education (schools).
Van Conversion Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2029 Globally, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Van Conversion Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The Van Conversion report acts as a thorough synopsis of the study, analysis, and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the Automotive industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. It presents a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhancing their products which customers will desire to buy.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
China's tablet shipments increase in Q2: report
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's tablet computer shipments increased 1.9 percent year on year to approximately 7.29 million units in the second quarter of the year, according to an industrial report. During the period, the supply of tablet computers was sufficient to meet consumer demand as tablet manufacturing was...
Film Fund APX Group Appoints Andy Capper as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)
New York and London-based American-European entertainment fund APX Group has appointed Andy Capper as chief operating officer and head of North American operations. He will oversee strategic and financial coordination of APX’s North America activity as well as business activities across the European divisions. He will also oversee North American-originating financing activity, integrating Blockchain technology and new opportunities, especially those related to APXCOIN, which APX launched in July. Capper will also work closely with London production company Herd, which was formed earlier this year by Shelley Hammond, Ben Dillon, Hollie Richmond and Iggy Ellis, who merged Burning Wheel Productions and The Engine...
Reports of selling customer data, other digital resources are totally fictitious, says IRCTC
New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Indian Railways CateringTourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has denied media reports about the monetisation of customers' personal data. Some media reports including advocacy groups on social media platforms, had claimed that the company is hiring a consultant and that passenger data will be monetised...
England’s water industry now represents the unacceptable face of capitalism
Where there’s muck there’s brass. But rarely was muck filthier or money more brass-necked than in the case of the brown effluent pouring into the Channel off Seaford, or the green algae spreading over Windermere. The English water industry can make all the excuses it likes, but those who find themselves swimming in sewage tend to notice – and wonder why those responsible deserve million-pound salaries. Last year nine water chiefs pocketed over £15m between them, an annual rise of 27%.
S.Korea's trade deficit tops 10 bln USD in first 20 days of August
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's trade deficit topped 10 billion U.S. dollars in the first 20 days of August due to faster growth in the import than export, customs office data showed Monday. Trade deficit reached 10.22 billion dollars in the Aug. 1-20 period, up from a deficit...
Jordanian, Algerian business representatives vow to boost bilateral trade
AMMAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Business representatives from Jordan and Algeria on Saturday called for efforts to overcome obstacles facing bilateral trade. Business representatives from the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) also urged for more meetings, exchange visits and the enforcement of bilateral trade agreements as the two organizations signed here a memorandum of understanding to enhance commercial and investment cooperation, the JBA said in a statement.
