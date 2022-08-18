Read full article on original website
Related
For clean energy, financial growth, Africa looks to UN talks
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya’s semi-arid Makueni County, 50-year-old Purity Kinyili used to spend most of her time traveling for water and firewood to sustain her family and farmland. But then the government set up an initiative to install solar energy in rural towns, so she got...
Shielding UK families from fuel bills crisis ‘could cost £100bn’; Brent crude back over $100 – business live
Scottish Power chief proposes capping household energy costs at about £2,000 a year, ahead of Friday’s price cap announcement
Urho Kekkonen Project From ‘All the Sins’ Producer Locks First Partners (EXCLUSIVE)
Seasoned Finnish producer Ilkka Matila (“The Eternal Road”, “All the Sins”) of MRP Matila Röhr has signed with Estonia’s Taska Film and locked early support from the Finnish Film Institute and local commercial channel MTV3 for the $2.7m film “Between the Hammer and the Sickle.” Nordisk Film holds Scandinavian rights. To be pitched on Aug. 24 at the Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, Norway, the title will be one of Matila’s most defining projects, a feature which he believes will stay, along the lines of the multi-awarded “Mother of Mine” or “The Eternal Road.” “Between the Hammer and the Sickle” will be...
‘Criminals Minds’ Showrunner Simon Mirren & Production Partner Benjamin Anderson Team With Applause & Locomotive Global To Create Indian ‘Pro-Serial’ Drama
EXCLUSIVE: Criminal Minds showrunner Simon Mirren and his production partner Benjamin Anderson are currently in Mumbai working on a procedural drama series with Indian firms Applause Entertainment and Locomotive Global, Deadline can reveal. Mirren — also known for series such as Spooks, Versailles and Without a Trace — and Anderson are involved in the precinct-based crime ‘pro-serial’ through their new company, Case Closed Entertainment. Applause, which takes a feature film financing approach to streaming series, has greenlit the series working alongside Case Closed and Locomotive, which is based in Mumbai and California, and will look to sell it to an SVoD service once produced. The Aditya Birla Group-owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
Sri Lanka tightened import restrictions Wednesday with a ban on more than 300 additional items, as an economic crisis that has created months of shortages and toppled a president refuses to abate. The new bans come despite the central bank announcing last week that the foreign exchange shortage was easing thanks to better inflows.
Hubble-bubble trouble: Hookah ban leaves Malians divided
"Shisha-abana," exclaims Bilal, a grocer in Mali's capital Bamako, in the national language Bambara: "Shisha is finished." But it is also a secular nation that tolerates alcohol, even if consumption is limited to certain public places and most shops and restaurants do not serve it.
Comments / 0