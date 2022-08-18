ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
RICEBORO, GA
HollywoodLife

J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seen At Hospital After His Mom’s Rushed There Before Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted arriving at a Savannah, Ga.-area hospital on Aug. 19 — just one day before their wedding — so Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, could receive stitches after falling at their wedding venue, Ben’s 87-acre Georgia estate. Chris fell off the dock of the gorgeous property, which overlooks the North Newport River, cut her leg, and was subsequently rushed to the Liberty County Medical Center to treat her injuries around 12:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the couple told the publication that Chris’ injuries are “not serious.”
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Hold Hands & Rock Denim Looks For Kendall’s 818 Party

Here’s to mother/daughter bonding sessions! Kylie Jenner and her adorable baby girl Stormi spent some quality time together on Thursday, August 18… and it became an even bigger family affair as they headed over to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party. The makeup mogul and her 4-year-old daughter had a chance to hangout with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more of the KarJenner clan!
CELEBRITIES
CMT

CMT Premiere: Miko Marks Celebrates Culture in "One More Night"

Miko Marks’ new video for “One More Night” lauds what the song is about – a celebration of the cultures and communities that shaped her and her listeners. Filmed in Oakland, California, the musical clip contains a band, a train, murals and musicians. “I loved everything...
OAKLAND, CA
CMT

Turnpike Troubadours’ RC Edwards Talks Triumphant Return To The Road And New Music

The Turnpike Troubadours have become one of the leading country rock ensembles that has ever arisen from the heart of Oklahoma. Within the decade, the six-piece Red Dirt group comprised – Evan Felker [lead vocals], RC Edwards [bass], Kyle Nix [fiddle], Ryan Engleman [guitar], Hank Early [accordion/ steel player], and Gabe Pearson [drums] have made waves with their gritty vocals and folk stomping smash hits. While changing the trajectory of Americana music in 2019, the Turnpike’s announced an “indefinite hiatus.”
TULSA, OK
CMT

Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"

Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
CELEBRITIES

