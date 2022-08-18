Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home
Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
J. Lo and Ben Affleck Shop in Georgia With Kids Emme, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Ahead of Wedding
Gearing up! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen shopping with their respective kids Emme Muñiz, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Affleck in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of their upcoming wedding celebration. The whole group appeared to be walking...
Brian Austin Green Snuggles Up To Son Zane, 2 Mos, On A Walk: Photos
Super dad! Brian Austin Green proved once again he is quite the doting father, as he shared a sweet snap of himself on a walk with his son Zane, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess in June. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum held Zane to his chest in a front-facing baby carrier as he captioned the photo, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos
Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seen At Hospital After His Mom’s Rushed There Before Rehearsal Dinner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted arriving at a Savannah, Ga.-area hospital on Aug. 19 — just one day before their wedding — so Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, could receive stitches after falling at their wedding venue, Ben’s 87-acre Georgia estate. Chris fell off the dock of the gorgeous property, which overlooks the North Newport River, cut her leg, and was subsequently rushed to the Liberty County Medical Center to treat her injuries around 12:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the couple told the publication that Chris’ injuries are “not serious.”
TMZ.com
Casey Affleck Not Attending Brother Ben's Wedding Party, No Explanation
4:56 PM PT -- Ben and Jen's wedding ceremony is over, we're told. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a lot of friends and family flying in this weekend to celebrate their marriage -- but one person won't be in attendance ... Casey Affleck. Ben's younger brother, who's also a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Hold Hands & Rock Denim Looks For Kendall’s 818 Party
Here’s to mother/daughter bonding sessions! Kylie Jenner and her adorable baby girl Stormi spent some quality time together on Thursday, August 18… and it became an even bigger family affair as they headed over to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party. The makeup mogul and her 4-year-old daughter had a chance to hangout with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more of the KarJenner clan!
CMT
Exclusive: Wade Bowen Talks Collaborating With Icon Vince Gill On Country-Rock Album: "It's A Dream Come True"
Texas artist Wade Bowen is a seasoned songsmith who has been working in the country landscape since the early 2000s, but it wasn't until recently that he checked a dream collaboration off his bucket list. The country-rock singer recently dropped his 12-song album "Somewhere Between The Secret And The Truth,"...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Miko Marks Celebrates Culture in "One More Night"
Miko Marks’ new video for “One More Night” lauds what the song is about – a celebration of the cultures and communities that shaped her and her listeners. Filmed in Oakland, California, the musical clip contains a band, a train, murals and musicians. “I loved everything...
CMT
Turnpike Troubadours’ RC Edwards Talks Triumphant Return To The Road And New Music
The Turnpike Troubadours have become one of the leading country rock ensembles that has ever arisen from the heart of Oklahoma. Within the decade, the six-piece Red Dirt group comprised – Evan Felker [lead vocals], RC Edwards [bass], Kyle Nix [fiddle], Ryan Engleman [guitar], Hank Early [accordion/ steel player], and Gabe Pearson [drums] have made waves with their gritty vocals and folk stomping smash hits. While changing the trajectory of Americana music in 2019, the Turnpike’s announced an “indefinite hiatus.”
CMT
Lainey Wilson Talks Learning To Act Alongside Kelly Reilly, Says These Are The Days She's Worked Toward for Years
Lainey Wilson hails from Louisiana, but Montana is like her second home these days. Wilson recently visited Whitefish, Montana, to play the Under the Big Sky Festival. And after her set was over, she had to pack up and head about 200 miles south to Darby, Montana, where she is filming the next season of "Yellowstone."
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
Comments / 0