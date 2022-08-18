ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hit Song
TODAY.com

I intervened when my daughter was teased at camp. It was the wrong move

Earlier this summer, my 7-year-old daughter, Nora, came home from day camp in tears. Another child in her group was being mean, she said. A game involving a ball was involved — and let's just say neither of my children are Olympic-bound. Nora eventually skulked away, humiliated. As I...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Restaurant owner hailed as a hero after tackling man who sucker-punched customer

Sometimes all that separates someone from their hero moment is a split-second decision. For one restaurant owner, that time came right after the lunch rush had died down. On Aug. 1, Timothy Ratcliff, owner of a Japanese restaurant called Shin in Hollywood, California, tackled an attacker who robbed an elderly man in Hollywood, California. The victim, who is 64 years old, was seated on the eatery's patio and had just finished paying his bill when the incident occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant says she felt ‘blindsided’ over leaked crash photos

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears on the witness stand while detailing the betrayal she felt after photos of the crash site where her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna were killed. Bryant is suing local authorities for invasion of privacy. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 20, 2022.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy