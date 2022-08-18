Sometimes all that separates someone from their hero moment is a split-second decision. For one restaurant owner, that time came right after the lunch rush had died down. On Aug. 1, Timothy Ratcliff, owner of a Japanese restaurant called Shin in Hollywood, California, tackled an attacker who robbed an elderly man in Hollywood, California. The victim, who is 64 years old, was seated on the eatery's patio and had just finished paying his bill when the incident occurred.

