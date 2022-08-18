Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
kmyu.tv
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Motorcyclists ride to state capitol for 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode to the Utah State Capitol on Sunday for the 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers. The ride, announced by the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Timpanogos Harley-Davidson, helped honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. "May we...
kmyu.tv
UHSAA to discuss next steps for transgender athlete eligibility commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new commission will be set up in the coming weeks after a Utah judge ruled transgender athletes can compete in girls’ sports – if that commission approves. The preliminary injunction on the ban is the latest step in a lawsuit against...
kmyu.tv
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
kmyu.tv
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Liz Cheney, Inflation Reduction Act, transgender athletes
Based and Woke: A riveting discussion: Also, have you heard of Mr. Mrs. MX?. Liz Cheney loses her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman but says she may run for President. Biden gets a win with the Inflation Reduction Act: Will Americans get a win with the bill now signed into law?
kmyu.tv
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
kmyu.tv
Riverton police search for alleged porch pirate after U-Haul found crashed in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man they said was using a U-Haul to carry away packages that had been delivered to residents' porches after the vehicle was found crashed. Riverton City Police Sgt. John Arnoldson said multiple residents have had packages taken from their porches...
kmyu.tv
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
kmyu.tv
Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
kmyu.tv
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
kmyu.tv
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
