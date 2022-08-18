ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
kmyu.tv

New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Lake#State Of Utah#Conserve Utah Valley
kmyu.tv

Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy