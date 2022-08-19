ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tube strikes – live: London-wide walkout hits Underground, rail and bus services

By Stuti Mishra and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

After the chaos of yesterday’s train strikes, new industrial action by London Underground , Overground and bus drivers is set to shut down much of London’s transport network on Friday

The 24-hour tube strike today will see members of the RMT Union working for London Underground walk out because of an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions.

Around 10,000 Tube workers in the union are expected to strike, causing major disruption to TfL’s network. Early this morning, only the Northern, Central, District, Elizabeth and Overground lines saw an extremely limited service on certain branches.

Alongside them, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service; and around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage separate walkouts today, while bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.

Another rail strike is scheduled for tomorrow with union bosses warning they will continue “for as long as it takes”.

