Gainesville, GA

Vehicles involved in multiple collisions near I-985

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjf2o_0hMxkJo200
Authorities respond to multiple collisions near the intersection of E.E. Butler Parkway and West Ridge Road on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy Gainesville Fire Department) - photo by Gainesville Fire Department

Multiple cars were involved in collisions Thursday around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of E.E. Butler and West Ridge Road, according to authorities.

No major injuries were reported, and the scene, which is close to where E.E. Butler Parkway meets Interstate 985, has been cleared, said Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department.

Holbrook said he didn’t have much information, but there appeared to be two collisions involving four vehicles.

Gainesville Fire Department spokesman Keith Smith likewise didn’t have much information.

It was his understanding that the accidents were fender benders.

“It sounded like two cars stopped and the other one didn’t,” he said.

