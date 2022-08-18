Read full article on original website
“Unity in the community” celebrates 28 years honoring Spokane’s diversity
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Unity in the Community” at Riverfront Park highlights the diversity of the Inland Northwest. Booths were set up throughout the park with different tables representing the mix of cultures of people throughout the region. Fernando Castillo has been running the Colombia booth at “Unity in the community” for three years now. He says he hopes teaching the...
inlander.com
How Massoud Emami became a fundraising force for Riverfront Park and all of Spokane
It's the first summery day of 2022 at Riverfront Park, and the all-inclusive Providence Playscape playground rings with peals of children's gleeful laughter. The biggest child contributing to this joyful clamor with bellowing chuckles happens to be the incredibly dapper grandfather who helped make the playground a reality — Massoud Emami.
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fun, fundraising and friendship
COEUR d'ALENE — Members of the 3Cs — Cancer and Community Charities — are always more than happy to give away their money. On Friday, they celebrated a distribution of $111,550 to support 32 local causes in their mission to improve the lives of countless individuals and families in North Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Monday will bring a rainy and stormy first day of school for the Cougs & Vandals in the Palouse!
A clear Sunday night will turn into a rainy Monday, with isolated storms throughout the region, as we head into the third week of August. The start of this work week is going to be different than weeks past, as the Inland Northwest and down south toward the Palouse will experience some rain for the first time in what feels like a long time!
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane residents snap up $5.5M in rental, utility assistance funds
(The Center Square) - One of three emergency rent assistance application portals in Spokane is closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, due to an exhaustion of funds. LiveStories, a nonprofit that accommodates all eligible city tenants and landlords, is closing the portal it opened Aug. 11. That portal and two others was opened to accept applications for funds after the city receive $5.5 million from the state Department of Commerce.
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
Spokane Symphony to hold free concert at Pavillion Park September 3
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will hold a free concert in Liberty Lake on September 3. The performance will consist of movie music, patriotic marches, and true classics from the traditional classical era to pop. The event will take place at Pavillion Park for the 21st annual Lud...
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
FOX 28 Spokane
Whitworth water district customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, were asked to conserve water Saturday morning, after the district reported a catastrophic motor failure. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23. For...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coolin development heats up
COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
