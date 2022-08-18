ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“Unity in the community” celebrates 28 years honoring Spokane’s diversity

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Unity in the Community” at Riverfront Park highlights the diversity of the Inland Northwest.  Booths were set up throughout the park with different tables representing the mix of cultures of people throughout the region. Fernando Castillo has been running the Colombia booth at “Unity in the community” for three years now. He says he hopes teaching the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fun, fundraising and friendship

COEUR d'ALENE — Members of the 3Cs — Cancer and Community Charities — are always more than happy to give away their money. On Friday, they celebrated a distribution of $111,550 to support 32 local causes in their mission to improve the lives of countless individuals and families in North Idaho.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane residents snap up $5.5M in rental, utility assistance funds

(The Center Square) - One of three emergency rent assistance application portals in Spokane is closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, due to an exhaustion of funds. LiveStories, a nonprofit that accommodates all eligible city tenants and landlords, is closing the portal it opened Aug. 11. That portal and two others was opened to accept applications for funds after the city receive $5.5 million from the state Department of Commerce.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history

In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City Council to vote on emergency ordinance regarding siting essential City facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be voting on an emergency ordinance regarding the process and criteria for siting Essential City Facilities within Spokane. Essential City Facilities are defined as “police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.” The ordinance references public input on the location of Essential City Facilities, with the Council looking to collaborate and work with neighborhoods “to ensure that neighborhoods obtain all the benefits of essential city facilities while mitigating the detrimental impacts of those facilities,” according to the Spokane City Council Agenda.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Coolin development heats up

COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

