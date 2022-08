NSU (1-0) received goals from freshman Paige Armstrong and veterans Nicole Henry and Olivia Draguicevich in a scoring flurry, which lifted the team to the victory. "We jumped on them early," NSU women's soccer head coach Stuart Gore said. "It was great to see Paige get her first collegiate goal as a freshman. We had a lot of freshmen come out and get good minutes and show great things out there."

