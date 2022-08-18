ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
WLTX.com

Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
IRMO, SC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police. On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Plywood#Thefts#Property Crime#Chase#Shallowford Drive
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WINNSBORO, SC
