SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/22/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Sometimes you can get too invested in others' battles. If a loved or friend has made peace with a situation, then you should too. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Finally! A simple yes or no problem you can sink your teeth into! The recent spate of predicaments was driving you batty.
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For August 20 – August 27
This week, you’re going to feel like a failure. But you have to remember that failing is a step on the way toward success. Failing isn’t inherently a bad thing. You should be proud of yourself for trying and you shouldn’t give up on yourself. Keep going because you’ve got this, even though your confidence is a little shaken right now.
Horoscope today, Monday August 22: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
The sun takes charge in your career sector, and you can feel the effects as your ambitions grow and you look further afield for opportunities. In health terms, you won’t be satisfied with how things are – you want to be your absolute best. The right lover to...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Brace yourselves, because you're turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you're having a hard time, be patient, because it's all leading you somewhere significant. You're jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it's all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you're starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won't help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
Zodiac signs that are luckiest when playing the lottery
LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Unless you live in Illinois, you likely did not win the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend. A lot of luck is involved in winning the lottery, The only true way to increase your chances is just to buy more tickets. However, your Zodiac sign...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most spoiled zodiac signs
We have all encountered spoiled brats at least once in our entire lives. While they may act spoiled, their behaviour is often the result of the sense of entitlement, they feel. This can depend on many factors, such as the type of nurture they had, or how they were raised. However, some might behave this way due to the influence of their zodiac signs. Here are the three most spoiled zodiac signs.
Weekly Horoscope 8.22-8.28: Gemini is the luckiest
A week of great impetus at work. It's a week full of small blessings as you feel the satisfaction that comes from life. The house is a bit messy, so remember to clean it this week.
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You're coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn't working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you're about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you're keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP
Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you're riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who's going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you're one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people's backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you're at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships
Whenever you're confused about a situation and you're looking for answers, it's always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you've been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot's thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
Elite Daily
Here’s The Zodiac Sign You’re Least Romantically Compatible With
Dating can be overwhelming. It can often feel like there are just so many people out there. That's why having some criteria to help you filter out folks you don't think you're suited for can be really helpful. There are some obvious signs to look out for: initial physical attraction (or lack thereof) or major red flags that stand out. But what about the more subtle signs someone isn’t the right fit? That's where knowing some of the least compatible zodiac signs might come in handy.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Contains An Important Clue About Your Future, So Pay Attention
Whenever you're confused about a situation and you're looking for answers, it's always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 will give you the guidance you've been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot's thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
Daily horoscope for Aug. 22: Aries' fortune on the rise, Taurus meet wrong people, Gemini lost in own little world
Your fortune is on the rise and you will easily be recognized by everyone, so just give it your best shot. Your luck is on the line and you're good for raffle-type activities, where you're likely to get a windfall. However, you may seem awkward when it comes to complimenting people, so try not to be too hard on yourself to avoid embarrassment, just be yourself.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Fear Of Commitment, But It’s Only Temporary
Astrology is currently influencing and impacting your relationships on a major level, which makes your love horoscope for the week of August 22 to 28 that much more relevant to your life. Even though challenges are presenting themselves and conflicts feel inevitable, you’re learning so much about what is and *isnt* working in your social life as a whole. For better or worse, the cosmos are calling attention to the way you perceive love this week. The sun enters selfless and practical Virgo on August 22, shifting the temperature from sexy Leo heat to a more down-to-earth vibe. Instead of relying...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth
Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you're jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
