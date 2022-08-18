ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ladowntownnews.com

California law firm receives award for homeless service

Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month. Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Movement to co-name Crenshaw Blvd. “Malcolm X Blvd.”

Malcolm X speaks at a rally in Los Angeles in 1962. Malcolm X’s civil rights era protests brought him to Los Angeles often, but there is not a street here that signifies his presence. “Malcolm X was here in Los Angeles quite frequently,” said Torrence Brannon-Reese, founding director and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Corrupt LA City Council Approves SEIU-UHW Special Interest Initiative

She also recommended that the initiative be placed on the November 8thballot. But the fix was in. On June 21, the City Council, acting on a last minute motion by Councilmen Price and Harris-Dawson, voted to adopt this initiative ordinance without any amendments or alterations. This was done without any meaningful discussion about the economic impact of this ordinance on the City, healthcare workers, private healthcare providers, and the economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"

If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three High Profile Pasadena Cases In Court This Week

This week, three high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Alex Evans. Alex Edward Evans, 34, of Pasadena, is charged with fatally stabbing...
PASADENA, CA
newsantaana.com

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity

VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

