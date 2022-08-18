ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
PHARR, TX



valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen Seeks Man & Woman of the Year Nominations

Every year, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Man & Woman of the Year Selection Committee selects two outstanding volunteers to receive the honor of McAllen’s Man & Woman of the Year. Now through Sept. 2, the committee is accepting nominations for the awards. Nominees must live in McAllen or...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program

EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Disturbance At McAllen Retail Center Leads To Arrest On Terroristic Threat Charge

A Harlingen man has been charged with making a terroristic threat following a disturbance at a business in the Palms Crossing shopping center in McAllen. 22-year-old Samuel Silva was arrested Friday evening after making an apparent verbal threat during what McAllen police called an employment disagreement. Officers had been called...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley Symphony Orchestra announces auditions

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season. The orchestra is accepting registrations for all strings, clarinet, oboe players and chorale singers. Participants must register in advance and submit a deposit fee of 50 dollars to secure their registration. Audition times will be scheduled by appointment […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents

The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must show proof of ID. Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial...
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Two-a-day Tour: La Joya

LA JOYA, Texas -- La Joya went 4-6 last season, trending upwards after cancelling their 2020 season due to low numbers effected by COVID-19. Click on the video above for more on a team ready to fight for a playoff spot.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
STARR COUNTY, TX

