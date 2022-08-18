Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Related
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
KRGV
'Be sure the kids are safe': Drivers urged to stay alert on roads as school year begins
As summer vacation wraps up for schools across the Valley, more school buses will be on the road. "There's going to be a lot of traffic, a lot of commotion on the street,” said Juan Cortez, a bus driver for Brownsville ISD. “So, we need to slow it down and be sure the kids are safe."
KRGV
Nurses at Mercedes ISD sharpen their skills through emergency preparedness training
Class isn't in session yet at the Mercedes Independent School District, but a group of school nurses became students Thursday. Nurses underwent a training session to better respond to emergencies ranging from an active shooter to someone on campus getting hurt. Mercedes Emergency Management Coordinator and fire Chief Javier Campos...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Bus stop added to rural Edinburg neighborhood after parents express concerns
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District took action after several parents contacted Channel 5 News over the need for a bus stop in their neighborhood. As previously reported, parents living at Visha Street in rural Edinburg said their children had to walk through a dark road and many stay dogs to attend Carmen Avila Elementary School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Seeks Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
Every year, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Man & Woman of the Year Selection Committee selects two outstanding volunteers to receive the honor of McAllen’s Man & Woman of the Year. Now through Sept. 2, the committee is accepting nominations for the awards. Nominees must live in McAllen or...
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program
EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
kurv.com
Disturbance At McAllen Retail Center Leads To Arrest On Terroristic Threat Charge
A Harlingen man has been charged with making a terroristic threat following a disturbance at a business in the Palms Crossing shopping center in McAllen. 22-year-old Samuel Silva was arrested Friday evening after making an apparent verbal threat during what McAllen police called an employment disagreement. Officers had been called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
Valley Symphony Orchestra announces auditions
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season. The orchestra is accepting registrations for all strings, clarinet, oboe players and chorale singers. Participants must register in advance and submit a deposit fee of 50 dollars to secure their registration. Audition times will be scheduled by appointment […]
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
KRGV
City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents
The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must show proof of ID. Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial...
KRGV
Two-a-day Tour: La Joya
LA JOYA, Texas -- La Joya went 4-6 last season, trending upwards after cancelling their 2020 season due to low numbers effected by COVID-19. Click on the video above for more on a team ready to fight for a playoff spot.
Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
KRGV
First week in voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor wraps up
Jurors got to start their weekend early as the first week of the trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina wrapped up. Molina pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of election fraud in the case that led to the arrest of nearly two dozen people.
kurv.com
19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Comments / 0