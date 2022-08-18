Read full article on original website
Joy Ann Goulet – Notice of Passing
Joy Ann Goulet, 60, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral arrangements.
Margaret Jane Proulx – Notice of Passing
Margaret Jane Proulx, 92, of rural Crookston, MN, passed away at her home late Saturday evening, surrounded by her loving family. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
Grand Forks Man Arrested For Attacking Woman At EGF Movie Theater
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday. The victim says she came out of a stall in...
NEARLY 50 KIDS PARTICIPATE IN 2022 OX CART DAYS KIDS BEAN BAG TOURNEY
24 teams and nearly 50 kids participated in the Kids Bean Bag Tourney sponsored by Altru on Saturday in the Downtown Square in Crookston. The children were split into five age groups from ages 5-6 to 13-14. Below are results and pictures of each age group-
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
TIM MOE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS PIZZA EATING CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held its annual Happy Joes Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor pizza eating contest on Saturday, August 20, in the Downtown Square in Crookston, where four contestants had 15 minutes to eat as much of a large Canadian Bacon pizza as they could with the contestants from Miss Crookston keeping track of how many slices they had left to eat.
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Allen Lee, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Christyan Matthew Logan, 21, of Bagley, for Probation Violation. Thomas Eric Neihart, 43, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Kari Marie Kahlstorf, 32, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
SUMMER ARTS SAFARI AND CROOKSTON COMMUNITY THEATER PERFROM “MATILDA JR.” ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING
The Summer Arts Safari and the Crookston Community Theater performed “Matilda Jr.” the Musical at the Highland Elementary School on Friday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. The show was a musical telling of Roald Dahl’s novel with fun songs performed...
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
GF man arrested for attempting to assault woman in bathroom
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks business. EGF PD says, shortly before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 2nd Street...
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing serious charges after a SWAT standoff in Grand Forks. Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Ave. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 for a domestic situation. When police...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
Commercial traffic grounded at GFK
A runway construction project will prevent Delta and Allegiant from landing at the Grand Forks Airport until next month. The GFK closed the airport to commercial traffic following the departure of the last Delta flight at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Construction crews immediately began work on the $9.6 million dollar...
CHS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM HAS TEAM BONDING EVENT AT BENEDICITINE LIVING COMMUNITY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston was visited by the Crookston High School girls soccer team to bring cheer to the Community’s Assisted Living Building by writing positive messages and images in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the building as part of a team bonding event. Pictures...
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
