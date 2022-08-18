ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 Black Movie Prequels We’d Love To See Get Made

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMEYo_0hMxFEvQ00

Although many of us would probably prefer if our favorite movies remained untouched, the sad truth is that we live in a generation where you’re more than likely to see [Enter Favorite ’90s TV Show Or Movie Here] remade with a Gen-Z twist way before you get an original adaptation. Deal with it!

Of course, not all hope is lost when it comes to sequels, prequels, remakes and reboots. It was recently announced that Triple Crown actress Viola Davis will soon help reintroduce moviegoers to the lucrative world of The Hunger Games in an upcoming prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As announced a few days ago on social media (seen above), Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul in a role that’s described as “the games’ most commanding figure.” The film will follow an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem we know him as in the OG Hunger Games trilogy. His shift from antagonist to protagonist may explain the depths to how he becomes so evil, and the Oscar-winning actress will play a key role in that character shift. It’s the type of story that makes for a consummate prequel, and obviously anything that Davis touches is sure to turn into Hollywood gold.

More on casting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below, via Variety :

“Davis, who is playing Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind of the diabolical teen death-match, will star opposite Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird, Hunter Schafer as Snow’s cousin and confidante Tigris Snow and Peter Dinklage as Academy dean Casca Highbottom.

‘The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,’ said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.”

We’re very excited to see how this one turns out!  The news also got us thinking about a handful of prequel ideas for classic films made for our culture that could definitely take off if given the green light.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Hunger Games is far from being considered a Black movie, Davis’ role in the upcoming prequel did help inspire the seven real-life films we chose worth being revisited. A film about young Black Panther ? Who wouldn’t want that!

Take a look at the 7 Black movies we chose to get prequels, and let us know if we’re on the money — sound off with a few ideas of your own too:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. HOUSE PARTY (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344hiJ_0hMxFEvQ00
Source:Getty

Working title: Pre-Party

Who doesn’t remember a good ol’ chaperoned kickback! This could make for a great Black coming-of-age story.

2. JUICE (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbE6q_0hMxFEvQ00 Source:Getty

Working title: Juicebox

Seeing how these guys grew up would make a lot of their teenage troubles make sense. Especially when it comes to Bishop.

3. WAITING TO EXHALE (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tk5Rc_0hMxFEvQ00 Source:Getty

Working Title: Waiting To Grow

A timeless classic for Black women everywhere could make for an equally great movie about Black girlhood, given the right cast and script.

4. THE WOOD (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfrIK_0hMxFEvQ00
Source:Getty

Working title: The  Playground

With so much time jumping back and forth between time in the first film, one focused primarily on their upbringing could give a great look into Black adolescent brotherhood.

5. DIARY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hL2C_0hMxFEvQ00 Source:Getty

Working title: Diary Of A Mad Black Girl

After all these sequels and reboots Tyler Perry has made, it’s about time we all see film about Madea as a teenager and where she got her vivacious spirit from!

6. THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398DZ8_0hMxFEvQ00 Source:Getty

Working Title: The Princess To Be

Given its existing Disney imprint, a story about Tiana’s childhood could make for an inspiring tale for growing girls everywhere.

7. BLACK PANTHER (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1ZiJ_0hMxFEvQ00 Source:Marvel/Disney

Working title: Young Panther

Although we have Wakanda Forever to look forward to later this year, seeing the young king rising, learning how to be a kid while also facing his destiny, could be a powerful message and amazing tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Cineworld Says Movie Theaters Could Be In Trouble Until Black Panther Sequel Is Released

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain, said the industry could struggle to fill theaters until later this fall when the Black Panther sequel is released. Business Insider (BI) reports that until Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters this November, there aren’t any big-name movies that will draw people to the theaters. The last blockbuster was Top Gun: Maverick, which earned more than $600 million in the U.S. and more than $1 billion globally, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Hunter Schafer
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Black Panther#Prequel#Black Women#Hunger Games#Varie
ComicBook

Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks

When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Top Gun: Maverick's Been A Phenom At The Box Office. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Thinks Marvel May Be The Reason Why

Top Gun: Maverick has been the blockbuster hit of the summer, and nobody seemed to see it coming. Maverick is breaking records worldwide and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The success has led to discussion about the state of the movie business and the revival of theaters amid COVID as well as speculation about why audiences were so drawn to the film. Well, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has his own theory about why Tom Cruise's latest feature has become such a phenomenon, and, in his eyes, it may have to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List

Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
MOVIES
Distractify

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz To Peacock

John Wick prequel series The Continental is on the move. The series is moving from Starz to NBCU streamer Peacock. The unusual move comes more than four years after the project was first unveiled by the premium cable network. Sources have told Deadline that the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which recently acquired the rights to the John Wick movies, and comes as Starz has repositioned its brand over the last few years to focus more on female skewing series such as Outlander and series that fit specific demographics such as the Power franchise. It is...
TV SERIES
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy