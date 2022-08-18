ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Algae Blooms Close Multiple Mass. Lakes, Ponds To Swimming

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Framingham is one of the latest to close one of their ponds to swimming after a cyanobacterial bloom was discovered in the waters of Learned Pond. It's a growing trend in over a dozen Commonwealth communities, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
iheart.com

Woman Pushed To Ground After Being Tricked Into Car

The Providence Police Department is investigating an assault incident. It appears that two people ordered an Uber from the Salon Nightclub overnight Saturday, but they apparently got tricked into getting inside the wrong car. The driver was asked to pull over in front of Providence Place. Then the driver allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Mattapoisett Five-Alarm Fire Totals Cars, Vessels In Boat Yard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Friday afternoon, billowing smoke could be seen from the Mattapoisett Town Beach, signaling the five-alarm that burned through a boat yard on 32 Nedspoint Road, totaling multiple cars and boats in its path. Overlooking the harbor, the Mattapoisett Boat Yard was the center...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
iheart.com

Elderly Woman Drove SUV Through Second Floor Of Mall

An elderly woman drove her SUV "about 60 yards" through the second floor of a suburban Boston mall earlier this week, authorities confirmed. The Braintree Police Department shared a photo of the "late model Lincoln MKX" stopped inside South Shore Plaza in a press release shared on their verified Facebook account Thursday (August 18) afternoon.
BRAINTREE, MA
iheart.com

Quincy's First Ever 'In Between Days' Summer Music Festival Kicks Off

QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Serving up sweet tunes all day, the first ever 'In Between Days' music festival started on Saturday with a lineup consisting of popular Indie and Alternative genre bands. The one-day festival's lineup included Hippo Campus, Tennis, Manchester Orchestra, The Blue Stones, Kevin Devine, Sidney...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy