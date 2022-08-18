BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.

