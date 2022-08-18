Read full article on original website
Related
toledolegalnews.com
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction, Case CI-0202202264-000
In the State of Ohio, County of Lucas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202202264-000 Fifth Third Bank, National Association, (Plaintiff) Jeannine Meeker, as heir to the estate of James A. Meeker, et al., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer for...
toledolegalnews.com
Notice to bid for the 2022 Long Line Painting Program.
PUBLIC BID ADVERTISEMENT (ELECTRONIC BIDDING) Electronic bids will be due through the Lucas County bidding system at: https://co.lucas.oh.us/3400/Bidding-RFPs by 10:00 am local time on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and opened immediately thereafter for the performance on all labor, in compliance with section 4115.03 through 4115.14 of the Ohio Revised Code, and the furnishing of all materials, tools, and machinery in accordance with the plans and specifications for the 2022 Long Line Painting Program.
toledolegalnews.com
CITY OF TOLEDO: NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT
This notice is to all property owners, operators, agents or person in possession of or control of any charge of land within the City of Toledo, Ohio of their responsibility to maintain their property free of garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, litter or nuisance conditions in accordance with Chapter 1725 of the city of Toledo Municipal Code and that they shall keep garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, and litter off of property. They shall also keep the same free and clear from all nuisance conditions caused by such debris on lots owned or controlled by said owners, operators, agents or persons in possession or control of said property to prevent attractive nuisances. The same applies to any charge of land abutting upon a public right of way and on the unpaved portion of the right of way.
toledolegalnews.com
SHERIFF’S SALE: CI202202341
In the Court of Common Pleas of Lucas County, Ohio. Case No. CI202202341. By virtue of an order of sale issued from said court in the above entitled cause, I will offer for sale at public online auction in accordance with ORC Section 2329.153 online @ https://lucas.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov/ to the highest bidder on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. of said day the following described lands and tenements. If the property is not sold at the above noted sale date, it will be offered for sale again online on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (without regard to the minimum bid requirement in section 2329.20, but subject to section 2329.21, the purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover), to wit:
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday, according to police. The man entered the bank around 11:46 a.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said. Investigators said he took off with an “undetermined amount of cash.”
nbc24.com
Man shot following some sort of family dispute Saturday
Milford Township, Ohio - The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m., for a shooting complaint. When Deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
13abc.com
Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle-Telegram
Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation
A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
toledo.com
City of Toledo, Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department Host Gun Buy Back
The City of Toledo in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department will host a Gun Buy Back at the Frederick Douglass Center on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Depending on the type of weapon, residents turning in firearms...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle
BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
sent-trib.com
Wendy's sued for E. coli in sandwich lettuce; BG woman hospitalized for 8 days
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court as the E. coli outbreak appears to be connected to romaine that was served on sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Comments / 0