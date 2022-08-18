ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

US solicitor general, a Boise native, to speak in Boise, Moscow

By By CLARK CORBIN Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago

Originally published Aug. 18 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, a Boise native, will speak twice in Idaho during a pair of public appearances in connection with an upcoming University of Idaho lecture series.

First, at 5 p.m. MDT on Sept. 6, Prelogar will present at JUMP Boise’s Pioneer Room, 1000 W. Myrtle St., in her hometown of Boise. Then, at 3:30 p.m. PDT on Sept. 7, Prelogar will deliver her lecture, “When justice is done, representing the United States in the Supreme Court,” in the University of Idaho’s Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow.

University of Idaho officials announced Prelogar’s presentation and lecture in a press release issued Tuesday. The University of Idaho’s College of Law, the Idaho Supreme Court and Idaho State Bar Association are hosting her for the 2022 Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture , according to the news release.

Both events are free and open to the public. Prelogar’s Moscow lecture will be streamed at www.uidaho.edu/live .

Prelogar is the 48th U.S. solicitor general, which is the fourth-highest position in the Department of Justice, according to a bio released by the University of Idaho. In her position, Prelogar supervises all of the federal government’s litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prelogar previously served as an assistant to the solicitor general and as an assistant special counsel to former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential election.

University of Idaho officials said the Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture is the largest endowed lecture series at the university. The series has brought several prominent state and national leaders and officials to speak in Idaho, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who visited and spoke in 2009.

