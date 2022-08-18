ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonials Down Saint Francis at Home

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Behind two second half goals, the Robert Morris University women's soccer team collected its second-straight win with a 2-1 victory over Saint Francis in non-conference action at the North Athletic Complex Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Colonials improve to 2-0-0 on the season. Robert Morris...
