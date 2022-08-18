Read full article on original website
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
Road closed in Smith County due to storms
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road was closed in Smith County after heavy storms moved through the area on Monday. County Road 334 was washed out north of County Road 328. Officials put up barricades to divert traffic, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis. Smith County crews have also been out on the roads […]
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
KLTV
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a look at a SWEPCO lineman working to restore power in north Longview. According to SWEPCO, approximately 1,437 people are without power.
ktbb.com
Several counties lift burn bans
EAST TEXAS — Heavy rain Monday has prompted East Texas counties to begin lifting their burn bans. Our news partner KETK reports that Rusk, Panola, and Camp counties are among those now permitting outdoor burning. The lengthy drought caused virtually the entire area to outlaw outdoor burning earlier this summer.
Nearly 3,300 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 3,379 without power in the East Texas area. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 11 Angelina County – 1,168 Bowie County – 48 Camp County […]
KSLA
More rain expected this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans
TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
KLTV
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
KLTV
WebXtra: Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
KSLA
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
KSLA
Tracking a wet pattern into next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a normal climate situation one may be disappointed when you see an entire week dominated by significant rain chances but I am looking forward to this week. Highs today will reach the upper-80s and low-90s. Going into the afternoon we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
