Hallsville, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Road closed in Smith County due to storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road was closed in Smith County after heavy storms moved through the area on Monday. County Road 334 was washed out north of County Road 328. Officials put up barricades to divert traffic, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis. Smith County crews have also been out on the roads […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harrison County, TX
Hallsville, TX
Government
City
Hallsville, TX
Harrison County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
WINONA, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a look at a SWEPCO lineman working to restore power in north Longview. According to SWEPCO, approximately 1,437 people are without power.
ktbb.com

Several counties lift burn bans

EAST TEXAS — Heavy rain Monday has prompted East Texas counties to begin lifting their burn bans. Our news partner KETK reports that Rusk, Panola, and Camp counties are among those now permitting outdoor burning. The lengthy drought caused virtually the entire area to outlaw outdoor burning earlier this summer.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 3,300 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 3,379 without power in the East Texas area. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 11 Angelina County – 1,168 Bowie County – 48 Camp County […]
WINONA, TX
#East Texas#West Texas#Fire Marshal
KSLA

More rain expected this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans

TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KSLA

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking a wet pattern into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a normal climate situation one may be disappointed when you see an entire week dominated by significant rain chances but I am looking forward to this week. Highs today will reach the upper-80s and low-90s. Going into the afternoon we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests

Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
MARSHALL, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX

