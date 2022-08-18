ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Africa's Sarel Erwee fumbles catch FOUR times in attempt to dismiss Ollie Pope to huge embarrassment for tourists - only for England to then collapse to 165 all out

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

South Africa enjoyed a productive morning against England at Lord's after bowling the hosts out for 165 - but that didn't prevent the tourists from suffering huge embarrassment in the field.

Ollie Pope was hoping to steer the hosts towards a more respectable score on the second morning of the first Test match of the series between the teams, standing on 67 with England struggling at 122-6.

But Pope caught a thick edge off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada while trying to block and looked certain to be caught at slip by Sarel Erwee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUIWt_0hMwOGRU00
Sarel Erwee of South Africa drops a catch from the bat of Ollie Pope at Lord's in the first Test

Yet despite the ball being diverted straight to his chest for a simple catch, the South African somehow fumbled the ball as it bounced back off his torso.

However, he was then given a second chance to gather with the ball hovering in front of him following the rebound which again he failed to grasp by only cupping the ball upwards.

By now with his legs down on the ground, Erwee had a just as easy chance to claim the ball at a third attempt as he waited for the ball to drop down into his cupped hands.

However, he somehow poked the ball away, and despite a final grasp to try and take a one-handed catch by his shoulder, could only slap the ball away to allow Pope to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9h3y_0hMwOGRU00
Ollie Pope though was not as fortunate a few balls later when he played a shot onto his stumps

South Africa players, including Rabada reacted with frustration at such an excellent chance to claim Pope's wicket had passed but thankfully for Erwee, his mistake did not prove costly.

Pope only added six to his score before being bowled by Rabada having played a ball back onto leg stump.

After a rain hit first day, England had resumed on 116-6 but slumped to 165 all out in a morning that left South Africa in control of the Lord's Test.

The tourists then reached 27 without loss heading into lunch.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

British tourist is forced to spend his week-long £2,500 Tui holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported during the trip for breaching visa rules

A Brit was forced to spend his £2,500 dream holiday in Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported after a visa mix-up. Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out the two-and-a-half grand on the trip of a lifetime. But their holiday plans were left in...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Ike Ugbo came through Chelsea's ranks with Mason Mount and Reece James... after failing to play for the first team he's now thriving in France and ready to 'shock' with Canada at the World Cup

When World Cup-bound former Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo was a kid growing up in Canada mentions of anything to do with their national team and major tournaments were hard to find. 'Football wasn't so big in Canada then,' remembered striker Ugbo, now at French Ligue 1 club Troyes. 'And there...
WORLD
Daily Mail

West Ham fail in fresh bid for midfielder Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge reject £10.8m offer despite Belgian international reiterating his desire to join the Hammers

West Ham made an improved £9.2million offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday. The offer also included an extra £1.6m in add-ons but still isn't enough for Brugge. The 29-year-old Belgian international wants to join David Moyes' side during the current transfer window after stating it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Daily Mail

Soaring above tragedy: Talented 17-year-old gymnast becomes a national sensation after winning US championships with series of flawless routines - just eight months after her dad AND grandma died in the same week

A 17-year-old gymnast wowed the world with her outstanding performance on Sunday night and earned the title of US champion, just eight months after losing both her father and her grandmother in the same week. Konnor McClain, 17, delivered a stunning performance over the span of two days this weekend...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#South African
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen is unquestionably the best driver in the world right now as Formula One returns at Spa this weekend… but will Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell claim second place this year?

Formula One flung wide its factory gates on Monday after a fortnight summer break. Nine of the 22 races remain, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa this weekend. The concluding round comes in Abu Dhabi - the scene of last year's infamy - on November 20. Sportsmail looks...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Southampton veteran Oriol Romeu is keen to join Girona after being offered a three year contract by the LaLiga newcomers... but the two sides have yet to agree a fee for the ex-Barcelona and Chelsea defensive midfielder

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is keen to take up an offer from Girona in Spain. The 30-year-old has been offered a three year contract but Girona have still to agree a fee with Saints. An exit from St Mary's this summer would call an end to Romeu's seven-year spell at...
Daily Mail

Manchester United stars were spurred into action against Liverpool by Erik ten Hag's bold call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as the new boss showed he was prepared to be ruthless

Early on Monday afternoon, sources close to Old Trafford were promising: 'You will see a different Manchester United tonight.'. It felt fanciful. Anything other than a third defeat to start the season was hard to envisage. But there was an assertiveness around the manager, Erik ten Hag, in the week building up to the Liverpool match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Phil Neville signs his SON! Versatile defender Harvey, 20, is given a first-team contract with Inter Miami until 2024... and he has the option to extend his stay by two more years

MLS club Inter Miami have announced the signing of defender Harvey Neville, son of manager Phil Neville to a first team contract. According to a team statement, the fullback's contract will run through the 2024 MLS season, with a club option to extend the contract to either 2025 or 2026.
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are set to finalise a £4m agreement for Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo... but the striker will immediately head to Olympiacos - Evangelos Marinakis' sister club - on loan

Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiacos on loan. Olympiacos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.
Daily Mail

Freezing weather smashes Australia with cold front bringing sub-zero temperatures, hail, and icy winds as black ice and snow cuts off major roads into Sydney - here's how long it will last near you

Millions of Australians have woken up to icy temperatures, frosty winds and even snowfall just a week out from the start of spring as a polar blast sweeps across the country. After suffering through a colder-than-average winter with wet weather and flooding, the east coast is now enduring yet another cold front - turning major roads ice rinks and leaving families shivering in their homes as snow falls in the Blue Mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

555K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy