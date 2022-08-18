ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag 'is considering shaking up his under-fire Man United midfield' ahead of crunch Liverpool clash... with outcast Donny van de Beek 'working with Scott McTominay in pressing exercise in training'

Erik ten Hag could deploy a new midfield when he welcomes Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, with a potential rare start for Donny van de Beek.

During a pressing exercise on Wednesday in training, the Dutch midfielder was seen working alongside Scott McTominay as United look set to pressure their opponents with more emphasis than they did at Brentford.

Van de Beek has only played a full 90 minutes at United on three occasions in the Premier League despite scoring on his debut, and for all their issues with their midfield options he is yet to get a look in.

Donny van de Beek was seen working with Scott McTominay in training on Wednesday
Although the Red Devils dominated possession by 67% to 33%, they only had four shots in target and conceded four goals, which would suggest that they struggled to be as progressive on the ball as their opponents.

Van de Beek has struggled for game time but could return to his best under Erik ten Hag

And this is clearly something the Dutch manager is looking to work on as his side have been seen hunting down possession in packs in training.

Ten Hag's former club, Ajax, frequently pressed the ball with intensity high up the pitch to great effect, so it would make sense for his new side to develop a similar tactic.

And as a product of de Godenzonen's famed academy, Van de Beek has played this way for much of his career, so a return to the side to showcase his former coach's new ideas, especially in a side that are not used to pressing, would be a sensible move.

Christian Eriksen and Fred are likely to fall to the bench after particularly ineffective performances in west London to make way for McTominay and Van de Beek.

Van de Beek played 110 games and scored 32 goals, assisting 29 more, under Ten Hag at Ajax

Eriksen was deployed far higher up the pitch against Brighton, almost as a second striker, before being played in a much deeper midfield role at Brentford, and it is apparent that Ten Hag is not yet sure how to get the best out of his new man.

And Van de Beek is not the only midfielder who could be in line for a start, with youngster James Garner also playing a role in training exercises, despite Ten Hag admitting he would consider selling the midfielder this summer.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder had been expected to play a role under the Dutchman given how scant their midfield options are, and was impressive as he featured 44 times for Nottingham Forest on their way to promotion last season.

Garner was joined on Wednesday by fellow academy products Ethan Galbraith, Matej Kovar and Charlie Savage, as Ten Hag perhaps looks to send a message to his senior stars that no place is secure in his side.

