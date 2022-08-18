ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, will study English at St Andrews after receiving her A-level results - following in the footsteps of William and Kate who met at the university

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor has confirmed her place at St Andrews University after receiving her A-level results today, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex will read English at the Scottish university.

She follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met as first-year students at St Andrews. Kate studied history of art, and William geography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWpOF_0hMw7nN500
Next chapter: Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will read English at the University of St Andrews after receiving her A-level results today, Buckingham Palace announced . Pictured, with her mother at the Platinum Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPjh6_0hMw7nN500
Royal pedigree: Lady Louise follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met as first-year students at St Andrews, pictured in stock image

Lady Louise studied AS level English, History, Politics and Drama at her school in Ascot, near the family's home of Bagshot Park.

It is not known which subjects she took at A-level or what grades she achieved.

The schoolgirl was among the thousands of students who were affected when the AS-level exams were cancelled last year.

Tens of thousands of Britain's students were today battling for a university place through Clearing - after the A-level grades they received were down on the past two years, but remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Some 20,360 pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland found out today that they were unplaced and therefore eligible for Clearing, based on exam results.

This total was up by 46 per cent on the 2021 figure of 13,930 - when students were assessed by teachers - but down on the last pre-pandemic figure of 24,260 in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEkYj_0hMw7nN500
Busy life: Louise, who recently joined her parents and brother at the Commonwealth Games (pictured), is a keen sportswoman who will no doubt continue with her passion at university

Lady Louise was among those fortunate enough to secure a place and will join Freshers at St Andrews this autumn.

The teenager enjoys a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and is taking on an increasingly public role within the Royal Family.

She played a starring role in Trooping the Colour during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration before making her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen.

The 18-year-old recently joined her parents and brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vESl_0hMw7nN500
University sweethearts: Prince William and Kate Middleton on the day of their graduation ceremony at St Andrews University in June 2005. The couple met as freshers four years prior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgjqQ_0hMw7nN500
Happy memories: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the campus last year to mark their tenth wedding anniversary

A keen equestrian, Lady Louise has inherited her love of carriage driving from her late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, who personally taught her the sport.

She rides on a competitive basis and will no doubt want to continue with her hobby through university.

Many students at St Andrews live in halls of residence. William and Kate both lived in St Salvator's, known as Sallies, where they came to know each other as friends before romance bloomed.

They both initially enrolled to study History of Art but William later switched to geography.

The couple went public with their relationship shortly before they graduated.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the campus last year to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family

Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work

Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
U.K.
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#University Of Cambridge#University Of Edinburgh#Uk#St Andrews University#Scottish#Clearing#Freshers
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD
The List

New Reports Reveal Prince Charles' Questionable Behavior Right After Harry's Birth

These days, Prince Charles frequently makes headlines for his actions as a doting grandfather. During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, royals fans couldn't get enough of the sweet footage of the Prince of Wales holding and rocking his grandson, Prince Louis, on his lap. "How utterly charming that was," a source told People back in June. "When you consider that he has been said to be a remote parent, to see him do that was charming."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

555K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy