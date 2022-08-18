ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

93.1 WZAK

Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta

It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman shot inside her apartment in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a local woman was shot inside her northwest Atlanta home. It happened at the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The woman is at Grady Hospital and we’re working to learn her condition. Police say they...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, suspect facing charges, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police. They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m., where they located the victim, alert and breathing but with a gunshot wound. She was able to provide a description of a suspect and the direction he may have traveled in.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
City
Hapeville, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police say. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting. No additional...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Atlanta Police#Rapper#Shooting#Robbery#Violent Crime#Nappy Roots#Fox News Digital#Wsbtv
fb101.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

