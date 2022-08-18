ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class of 2026 Breaks Records!

The Class of 2026 has the highest GPA, highest average SAT and ACT scores, the most diverse student body, the highest number of First Generation and Pell eligible students as well as the most applicants in the history of Seton Hall. A record-breaking total of 26,706 students applied to be...
Dean Halpin Named Interim Buccino Assoc. Director

Elizabeth Halpin, the Associate Dean of Seton Hall’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations, has been named the Interim Associate Director of the Buccino Leadership Institute for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean Halpin first became involved with the Institute as a result of her close professional relationship with Michael...
