krrw.com
Walz, Flanagan Talking Jobs, Liquor Law Changes
(Two Harbors, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are in northern Minnesota talking about the latest job numbers and a change to state liquor laws. Walz spoke yesterday in Two Harbors at Castle Danger Brewery, which helped form the successful Free the Growler movement. Lawmakers recently reached an agreement to lift a production cap that affected to-go beer sales for five larger breweries. Walz also shared news that 20-thousand new jobs were created in the state in July, more than double the nation’s job growth rate.
WDIO-TV
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
740thefan.com
Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
FOX 21 Online
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
WDIO-TV
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
perfectduluthday.com
DuluthiLeaks: Pastoret Terrace Rebid Request for Proposals
The Duluth Economic Development Authority has put out its third request for proposals to redevelop the Pastoret Terrace, a building that has been condemned since 2010. Though previous redevelopment proposals were deemed unsatisfactory and the threat of a wrecking ball has long loomed, the building will continue to stand … at least in the short term.
Marijuana Legalization On November Ballot For Superior Voters
Superior voters will give a "yes" or "no" vote towards marijuana legalization when they head to the polls during the upcoming November general election. The question is being placed on the ballot, following a vote by the Superior City Council to do so at their August 16 meeting. In many...
cbs3duluth.com
More chances of rain starting Monday night, increase chances through Wednesday
TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue to finish off the weekend thanks to high pressure sitting directly over the Northland. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds will not be coming off the lake. Winds will be from the west at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a few towns in Wisconsin falling only to the lower 60s. Fog shouldn’t be a problem this evening mainly due to the winds changing direction away from the lake. Sunny skies will continue to start the last full week of August before more rain arrives later.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year
This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
boreal.org
Man charged in West Duluth police standoff
A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun near 58th and Cody Street.
WDIO-TV
An advisory warning for dangerous rip currents at Park Point Beaches
Due to the High Risk of Rip Currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to...
FOX 21 Online
Armed and Barricaded Suspect in West Duluth Arrested by Police
DULUTH, Minn.– A 22-year-old man is in custody after he caused an incident with police in West Duluth. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Duluth Police Officers responded to an incident on the 5800 block of Cody Street. They were called to the scene after there were reports of gun shots. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into a house, resulting in an armed barricade.
cbs3duluth.com
Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
boreal.org
Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North 76th Avenue West. He...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
cbs3duluth.com
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
