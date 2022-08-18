Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S89 Pro launches today as the first rugged phone to ship with a 65 W charger
In its quest for the ultimate rugged phone, Doogee is back with a follow-up to the S88 family. The Doogee S98 Pro launches today via AliExpress and DoogeeMall, accompanied by a slightly lower-specced non-Pro variant that uses the same processor, display, and battery, but sports less internal storage, a less potent main camera, and slower charging.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3 Pro update arrives with improvements and a new feature for flagship drone
DJI has released V01.00.0300 for the Mini 3 Pro, a drone the company introduced in May. While the update's changelog is rather small, it adds some important features for the Mini 3 Pro, as the screenshot below shows. Fundamentally, the update should not affect amateur drone professionals. However, it could be useful for professionals who own a Mini 3 Pro rather than a Mavic 3.
notebookcheck.net
Ruijie smartwatch with reported health features including blood glucose and ECG monitors discounted at AliExpress
A Ruijie smartwatch is currently discounted in the AliExpress Back-to-School sale. The wearable has a 1.39-in (~35 mm) display with a 360 x 360 px resolution. The gadget is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0 and above, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth 5.1. The company claims...
notebookcheck.net
HyperJuice 245 W USB-C portable battery pack can simultaneously charge four devices
Following a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack is now on general sale in the US. Hyper claims it is the world’s first 27,000 mAh 100 Wh 245 W USB-C battery pack. The gadget is compatible with many devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles and drones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
WS29 smartwatch launches globally with NFC payment and Bluetooth calling abilities
The WS29 smartwatch is now available via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.32-in (~33.5 mm) HD touchscreen display with a 360 x 360 px resolution. The wearable features NFC Alipay, allowing you to make payments directly from the watch. You can also use the NFC to unlock smart doors and locks.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Inspire 3: Retailer leaks release date, pricing and specifications for upcoming fitness tracker
Earlier this month, @OnLeaks and 91mobiles leaked press images for several fitness trackers, including the Inspire 3. The cheaper option after the Sense 2 and Versa 4, the Inspire 3 has appeared again online, courtesy of Amazon Canada. Brought to our attention by Fitness Tracker Test, the listing outlines numerous details about the Inspire 3, as the screenshot below shows.
notebookcheck.net
EZpad M10S: Jumper introduces budget Android tablet at an affordable price with 6 GB of RAM
Jumper has expanded its Android tablet range with the EZpad M10S, another budget option. Unsurprisingly, the tablet relies on an older chipset. Specifically, Jumper has equipped the EZpad M10S with the UNISOC Tiger T618, a chipset that we recently reviewed in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2022. For reference, the UNISOC Tiger T618 is a 12 nm SoC with two ARM Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores, plus a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Asus ROG Phone 6D with the Dimensity 9000 Plus processor is on the way
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus waited until July 2022 to launch its latest ROG Phones, so that it could present the 6 series with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with no need for a refresh. Now, however, it seems there is a forthcoming variant with a different SoC after all.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 4: Successor to Watch GT 3 series on the horizon
Last year, Huawei announced the Watch GT 3, which arrived a few months after the introduction of the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Subsequently, Huawei released the Watch GT 3 Pro, all with 1.43-inch AMOLED displays if you opt for the 46 mm variants. Based on new rumours circulating in China, Huawei is about to present a new smartwatch that will succeed all three, despite the Watch GT 3 Pro being less than four months old.
notebookcheck.net
Apple-1 prototype sells for almost US$700,000 at auction
A potentially important artifact of PC history has reportedly just sold at auction. It is described as one of the very first devices made by Steve Wozniak and marketed under the Apple brand by Steve Jobs, which launched in 1976 with up to 8 kilobytes (KB) of RAM and a groundbreakingly "reliable" interface cassette system for its interface and read/write capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 20,000 mAh 22.5 W power bank launches in China for US$22
Xiaomi has launched a 20,000 mAh 22.5 W portable power bank in China. The gadget can simultaneously charge three devices, with two USB-A and one 22.5 W USB-C port. According to Xiaomi, you can use the USB-C output to fast charge an iPhone 13 from 0 to 58% in 30 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series get hyped ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro 120G, and Smart TV X series.
notebookcheck.net
The Core-i5 XPS Plus is 18% slower than the i7 variant
We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus with the Alder Lake P Core i5. Result: The i5 is 18% slower under sustained load, and system performance is weaker with the slow Micron 512 GB SSD. Ultrabook Alder Lake XPS Thunderbolt. Making a purchase decision more complicated, Dell has started offering...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
notebookcheck.net
Pixel users report that the Android 13 upgrade breaks their smartphones' wireless charging functions
Android Accessory Google Pixel Smartphone Software. Android 13 as a stable update for Pixel-series phones has finally landed, conferring a number of long-anticipated features as introduced during Google's latest I/O event on the devices. However, it seems that this out-of-beta software version still has some bugs, one of the latest to gain complaints is the abrupt loss of wireless charging functions.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 Pro: Next-gen OnePlus flagship to arrive as a more premium device than the disappointing OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 10 Pro as its main premium phone for the year back in April, with the recently released OnePlus 10T intended to be more of a value-oriented option. While the OnePlus 10 Pro had a mixed reception, the company already appears to have set its sights on a successor scheduled for next year—the OnePlus 11 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
"Flagship mobile with the smallest appearance change": Galaxy S23 Ultra's design may disappoint fans
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be a spec beast with a 200 MP main camera, a top-end Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader, and other goodies. But despite numerous leaks detailing the internal hardware of the device, reports about the design of the phone have been few. Thanks to the prominent leaker Ice universe, we now have a good idea of the direction the Korean giant is taking with its next Ultra phone.
Comments / 0