ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Breaks Down as Daughter Rowan Heads off for Sophomore Year of College: ‘I Miss Her Already’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CruQN_0hMvKLiI00

Hard time letting go. Brooke Shields opened up about sending her children off to college – and how difficult the process can actually be.

Rainbow Babies! Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages

Read article

"Turns out second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college," Shields, 57, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, August 18, in which she documented saying goodbye daughter Rowan as she headed off to Wake Forest University. "Sophomore year, here she comes. I'll be crying if you need me… 😭❤️"

In the clip, the model, who has been open with her struggles with postpartum depression throughout the years, detailed the tough experience of watching your children grow up and “leave you” behind.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time,” the On My Own author explained. “She's already been away and been with me all summer, but ... I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad. … It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again.”

Hoping to connect with other parents struggling to let their kids grow up, the Suddenly Susan alum added, “So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together.”

Shields, who shares daughters Rowan, 19 and Grier, 16, with husband Chris Henchy , concluded her post with a photo of her eldest teen in her “graduation present car,” captioning the snap, “Ugh, it’s so hard. I miss her already.”

In November, the mom of two revealed on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that her daughter’s freshman year at college was the “worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” before cohost Kelly Ripa assured her that it would get “easier” as time goes on.

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Read article

"You want them to be happy but you really don't want them to be happy," Shields joked as Ryan Seacrest added, “You want them to need to come back.”

In November 2021, Shields spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the challenges of the new life transition. “I miss her every day,” the Golden Globe nominee gushed at Glamour’s Women of the Year in New York City.

Two months prior, the Cabaret performer told her Instagram followers that she wore waterproof mascara when Rowan left high school. “My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration,” Shields captioned June photos and videos from the milestone moment.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” Shields wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date … NOW!”

Blue Ivy Is Beyonce’s Twin! Celebs and Their Lookalike Kids

Read article

While raising her girls, the Blue Lagoon actress exclusively told Us that she was intentional about making them work summer jobs, noting that Rowan and Grier were both proud to “get a paycheck every week.”

“This was their hard-earned money,” the Endless Love star explained. “And they realized how hard it was to get that check, that piece of paper. … At first, they just handed [the checks] to me and said, ‘Well, can you put this somewhere ?’ And then it became, ‘OK, let’s show you how this works.’ There are baby steps.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Chris Henchy
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Kelly Ripa
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sophomore Year#Suddenly Susan#Postpartum Depression#Wake Forest University
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy