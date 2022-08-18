ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Kyiv braced for Russian attacks as country marks Independence Day

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations this year will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said...
AFP

Thai court to rule on embattled PM's fate

Thailand's Constitutional Court is expected to announce on Wednesday whether it will consider a legal challenge that could see Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha thrown out of office. If the court agrees to hear the case, Prayut could be suspended and an acting prime minister appointed.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.
The Independent

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not...
