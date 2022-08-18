Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations this year will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said...

POLITICS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO