The Guardian

Ukraine independence day overshadowed by fear of Russian attacks

Ukraine marked a tense independence day on Wednesday, with the US expected to announce a further $3bn in aid, but no parades or parties because of the threat of Russian attacks. It is 31 years since the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union, and six months to the...
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Kyiv braced for Russian attacks as country marks Independence Day

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations this year will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said...
POLITICS
AFP

Thai court to rule on embattled PM's fate

Thailand's Constitutional Court is expected to announce on Wednesday whether it will consider a legal challenge that could see Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha thrown out of office. If the court agrees to hear the case, Prayut could be suspended and an acting prime minister appointed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek Amer
AFP

Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists

Sri Lanka tightened import restrictions Wednesday with a ban on more than 300 additional items, as an economic crisis that has created months of shortages and toppled a president refuses to abate. The new bans come despite the central bank announcing last week that the foreign exchange shortage was easing thanks to better inflows.
The Independent

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits six months

The US is set to provide an additional $3 billion in aid to help train and equip Ukrainian forces as Russia’s war hits six months. The package, expected to be announced on Wednesday, marks a shift to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, US officials said. It will be announced on the day Vladimir Putin’s war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, US...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.
MILITARY
AFP

Hubble-bubble trouble: Hookah ban leaves Malians divided

"Shisha-abana," exclaims Bilal, a grocer in Mali's capital Bamako, in the national language Bambara: "Shisha is finished." But it is also a secular nation that tolerates alcohol, even if consumption is limited to certain public places and most shops and restaurants do not serve it.

