kitco.com
Bitcoin holders withdraw their tokens en masse from exchanges as risk management comes into focus
Developments across the crypto market in 2022 have forced many to reevaluate their risk management practices as collapsing...
kitco.com
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
kitco.com
Ethereum merge: the biggest crypto event since Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
For clean energy, financial growth, Africa looks to UN talks
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya’s semi-arid Makueni County, 50-year-old Purity Kinyili used to spend most of her time traveling for water and firewood to sustain her family and farmland. But then the government set up an initiative to install solar energy in rural towns, so she got...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 23 chart alert - Price pausing at present
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bears have the slight overall...
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
Sri Lanka tightened import restrictions Wednesday with a ban on more than 300 additional items, as an economic crisis that has created months of shortages and toppled a president refuses to abate. The new bans come despite the central bank announcing last week that the foreign exchange shortage was easing thanks to better inflows.
Cost of living news – live: Calls for £15 minimum wage as energy price cap to rise
Unions have called for a £15-an-hour minimum wage to be introduced in the cost-of-living crisis, which is set to worsen later this week as the energy price cap rises.The Trades Unions Congress said a minimum wage increase was needed “as soon as possible” as millions of low-paid workers were “being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices”. The hourly wage floor for adults over 23 sits at £9.50, with lower rates for younger workers and apprentices.Labour announced proposals at the weekend to factor in the cost of living when setting the minimum wage.It comes as household budgets are set to tighten further on Friday when regulator Ofgem announces a new energy price cap, which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged. Experts are forecasting another huge rise from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 as global gas prices continue to soar.
