ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Ethereum merge: the biggest crypto event since Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley

Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 23 chart alert - Price pausing at present

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bears have the slight overall...
CURRENCIES
AFP

Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists

Sri Lanka tightened import restrictions Wednesday with a ban on more than 300 additional items, as an economic crisis that has created months of shortages and toppled a president refuses to abate. The new bans come despite the central bank announcing last week that the foreign exchange shortage was easing thanks to better inflows.
The Independent

Cost of living news – live: Calls for £15 minimum wage as energy price cap to rise

Unions have called for a £15-an-hour minimum wage to be introduced in the cost-of-living crisis, which is set to worsen later this week as the energy price cap rises.The Trades Unions Congress said a minimum wage increase was needed “as soon as possible” as millions of low-paid workers were “being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices”. The hourly wage floor for adults over 23 sits at £9.50, with lower rates for younger workers and apprentices.Labour announced proposals at the weekend to factor in the cost of living when setting the minimum wage.It comes as household budgets are set to tighten further on Friday when regulator Ofgem announces a new energy price cap, which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged. Experts are forecasting another huge rise from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 as global gas prices continue to soar.
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy