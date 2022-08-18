Read full article on original website
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March. The reserves statement on Tether's website came a day after it said it had...
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, leaving millions of people in “dire straits”, according to alarming new forecasts.Analysts at investment bank Citi predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation...
Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt "false and misleading" claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's...
Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies for fear of Russian rocket strikes
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war that the United Nations said on Monday has killed more than 5,500 civilians.
FTX blocks another privacy protocol following the Tornado Cash sanctions
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Aztec Network is a privacy-focused layer two protocol designed to bring private, scalable transactions to the Ethereum (ETH)...
Crypto market sell-off leads to $531 million in liquidations as BTC dips to $21,400
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) broke below support at $23,000 in early trading, quickly sliding to...
Russian security service accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist's daughter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow.
