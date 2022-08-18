ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape

The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide

(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records

This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night.  The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
LEHI, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

