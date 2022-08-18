Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
KRMG
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home The girl told police she heard a “boom” coming from the couple’s locked bedroom, where they were arguing. (NCD)
Abuse survivors, religious leaders call for end to Utah's "clergy exception"
Sex abuse survivors, religious leaders and policymakers gathered at the Utah Capitol Friday to call for an end to a reporting exception in state law that doesn't require clergy members to alert law enforcement of child abuse. State of play: Unlike peace officers and doctors, clergy members are exempt from...
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
2 missing men from Sandy group home found safe
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
kjzz.com
Giant U.S. flag stolen from Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation trailer parked in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Maj. Brent Taylor Foundation is asking for help tracking down an item stolen from a trailer that was parked and locked in North Ogden on Friday. According to a statement from the foundation, which provides flag services for military members, including funerals for...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
890kdxu.com
Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide
(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
KSLTV
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
New Utah prison in ‘crisis’ as software keeping medication from inmates
Problems moving to a new medical records system have caused thousands of Utah State Prison inmates to go without medications, administrators told families on Sunday.
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Comments / 7