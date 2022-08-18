Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season
BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision
Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
NFL・
Kayvon Thibodeaux Suffers Knee Injury on Cut Block
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury against the Bengals.
NFL・
UCLA Football Fall Camp Practice Report: August 22
One of the Bruins' most important transfer additions watched Monday's practice from the sidelines, further thinning out the linebacker group.
Former Cleveland Browns General Manager: ‘Get Garoppolo, Save Your Season’
With an 11-game banishment for Deshaun Watson on deck, the Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation on their hands. While the team employs two back-up quarterbacks with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, the absence of a true starting quarterback could strike a fatal blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton
A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers have spoken with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible sign-and-trade involving Collin Sexton, though no deal is apparently imminent. Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the issues that have thus far prevented any potential trade from taking place. “The Cavs have had...
brownsnation.com
3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game
The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownsnation.com
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/21: Game Two Beckons, Jimmy G Teases, and more. Now 100% Watson Free!
Today, an enormous weight has been shifted from my mighty webdorkian shoulders. My soul feels as though it has been cleansed, as if Hercules himself had cleaned it a la the Augean Stables. My mind is free from rumination, my eyes are clear, and my sphincter is totally relaxed. You...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: A few dominant performances
BEREA, Ohio — These last two joint practices against the Browns are why Nick Sirianni believes in them so much. The Eagles and Browns were pretty even on Thursday but the Eagles were clearly better on Friday as the practice session shifted into the red zone. While the Eagles...
Report: Collin Sexton described as ‘fast’ and ‘explosive’ by those who have seen him this offseason
Coming off last season’s injury-shortened campaign, guard Collin Sexton is showing many signs of being fully recovered and ready to contribute on the court. Chris Fedor, the co-host of the “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, spoke about Sexton’s success in offseason action and continued stalemate with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Guardians catcher Austin Hedges has sprained ankle, roster move possible; Injury updates
A promotion for one of the Guardians catching prospects could be necessary, but the club might have avoided the need for any roster move. Guardians catcher Austin Hedges left Friday night's game with a sprained right ankle, the team announced. The injury happened as Hedges slid during the Guardians' 5-2 win over the...
