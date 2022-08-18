Read full article on original website
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
Why Singaporeans Are Rushing To Malaysia In Hordes, Causing Border Checkpoints To Choke
With Singapore’s central bank tightening its monetary policy to rein-in inflation, the nation’s currency has strengthened significantly against the currency of its neighbor Malaysia, which has been on an accommodative policy path. As a result, shoppers from Singapore have been traveling to Malaysia in hordes to take advantage...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
The Unique Porsche 911 Modeled After Sally From Pixar’s ‘Cars’ Just Raised $3.6 Million at Auction
Even cars from animated films are a hit with collectors. Just look at the Porsche 911 Sally Edition, which is based on the character of the same name from Pixar’s Cars movies. The sports car sold for $3.6 million at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auction this past weekend, with every single dollar of its jaw-dropping hammer price going to charity. Saturday’s auction was a reunion for key members of the Cars team, including Bonnie Hunt, who’s voiced Sally Carrera in the three movies; Jay Ward, Pixar’s creative director, and Bob Pauley, who handled production design for the first and third entries...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Island willing to sue for climate reparations
The low-lying island nation of Vanuatu is calling on leading climate polluters like the U.S. to help fund its adaptation to rising seas. In its revised climate plan, the nation announced it would use all legal means to slow the climate change that could lead to its destruction. Vanuatu currently...
Buying Russian Stocks In The U.S. Is Still Impossible — Here's Why
The Russian economy has been hit hard by global sanctions after the country’s hostile actions began in Ukraine. Among the many casualties of these sanctions is the Moscow Stock Exchange, which suffered a drop of almost 40% since the invasion. For U.S. investors, Russian stocks are now out of...
China Innovation ETF (KEJI): Q2 2022 Commentary
The Global X China Innovation ETF posted a return of 4.68% in Q2 2022. By comparison, the MSCI All China Index, which serves as the benchmark for KEJI returned 2.90% over the same period. In this piece, KEJI’s portfolio managers discuss how China’s changing market conditions affected the fund and our strategy going forward.
Justin Sun Claims USDD Is Safer Than Terra's Failed UST Stablecoin, But Risks Remain
What happened: The USDD stablecoin USDD/USD, which is backed by Tron TRX/USD, has received criticism due to its algorithmic peg to the dollar. Comparisons between Tron’s USDD and Terra’s UST have become prevalent, but TRON founder Justin Sun cleared the air about this comparison in an interview with CoinGecko.
Elon Musk Spells Out 2 'Giant Kahunas' He Hopes To Accomplish In 2022: 'Will Require Insane Work By Many Super-Talented People'
Elon Musk says Starship's orbital launch and wider rollout of FSD are two things he would focus on in 2022. He commended workers but added achieving goals would require 'insane work by many super talented people.'. The task is cut out for Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s team, with...
