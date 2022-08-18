SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced a high-current member of its LinkSwitch™-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family which provides up to 850 mA of output current without the need for metal heatsinking. The highly integrated ICs support a wide input voltage of 30 to 550 VDC, enabling the devices to start up and operate below the required Safety Extra Low Voltage (SELV) threshold in functional safety EV applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005787/en/ Power Integrations Delivers AEC-Qualified Buck Switcher IC with 850 mA Output for Low-Part-Count Automotive PSUs (Photo: Business Wire)

