(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $2,500 tourism donation to the upcoming Rotary Oktoberfest event : approved two new Liquor Licenses – a Class V License to the Rockstar Gaming Lounge and a Class A License to The Vault Gaming Lounge : amended the Liquor Ordinance to reflect the number of licenses in Olney : agreed to submit an ITEP Grant application seeking funds for improvement work to downtown Olney : approved the application for construction permits needed for the Glenwood and Franklin Streets project for waterline replacement : agreed to hire Charleston Engineering in Olney for the Main Street storm sewer removal and replacement project : took no action after an executive session to discuss real property and personnel : and two new employees were noted by the City of Olney – Daniel Runyon as a new full-time fireman and Kathy Coleman as a new City Hall Office staff member : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be September 12th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO