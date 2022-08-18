Read full article on original website
MADONNA KLIER
(NEWTON) The funeral service for Madonna Klier, age 82, of Newton, will be held Thursday morning, August 25, at 10:00, at the First Baptist Church in Newton, with burial in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton. The visitation is Wednesday evening, August 24, from 5:00 until 8:00, at the First Baptist Church in Newton, with additional visitation from 9:00 until service time Thursday morning at the church. The Crain Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Madonna Klier of Newton.
MICKIE M. (LANCASTER) PARROTT
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Mickie M. (Lancaster) Parrott, age 34, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, August 27, at 11:00, at the Olney City Park Pavilion #1. Cremation rites have been accorded. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mickie M. (Lancaster) Parrott of Olney.
EDWARD D. “ED” CRAIG
(OBLONG) The celebration of life service for Edward D. “Ed” Craig, age 77, of Oblong, will be held Friday morning, August 26, at 11:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with full military rites conducted and burial to follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery north of Annapolis. The visitation is also Friday morning, August 26, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Vietnam War and U.S. Navy Veteran, Edward D. “Ed” Craig, of Oblong.
THIS SATURDAY IN JASPER COUNTY
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Highway Department will host another “Electronic Recycling Event” this weekend at the Highway Department Garage, along Illinois Route 33, northeast of Newton. Starting at 7:00 Saturday morning, folks should plan to get there early as the dumpsters fill up quickly and once full, the event is over. Items accepted include computer monitors, computer & small-scale servers, cable boxes, printers, FAX machines & scanners, DVD players & recorders, VCR’s, Blue Ray players, video game consoles, satellite receivers, cable receivers, electronic keyboards, TV’s, electronic mice, and portable digital music players. The service is restricted to Jasper County residents only and is free of charge. If questions, call the JCHD office 618-783-2915 or send an email to jasperhwy@frontier.com.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (8/22/22) at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Ste. Marie...
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $2,500 tourism donation to the upcoming Rotary Oktoberfest event : approved two new Liquor Licenses – a Class V License to the Rockstar Gaming Lounge and a Class A License to The Vault Gaming Lounge : amended the Liquor Ordinance to reflect the number of licenses in Olney : agreed to submit an ITEP Grant application seeking funds for improvement work to downtown Olney : approved the application for construction permits needed for the Glenwood and Franklin Streets project for waterline replacement : agreed to hire Charleston Engineering in Olney for the Main Street storm sewer removal and replacement project : took no action after an executive session to discuss real property and personnel : and two new employees were noted by the City of Olney – Daniel Runyon as a new full-time fireman and Kathy Coleman as a new City Hall Office staff member : the next regular Olney City Council meeting will be September 12th.
IN RICHLAND COUNTY TODAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department will close the sections of four roads to all thru traffic today for crews to apply prime road oil. Once the prime oil cures overnight, a finished seal coat will be applied tomorrow and the roads will be reopened to the public. The following sections of county roads to be oiled today include :
