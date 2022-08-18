YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) scored the first two goals of her career, both Sarah Ash (South Lyon, Mich.-South Lyon) and Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) each added scores, and Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth) anchored the defense to its first shutout of the season to lead the Eastern Michigan University soccer program to a convincing 4-0 victory on the road at Illinois State University Sunday at Adelaide Street Field in Normal, Ill. The Eagles, coming off a season-opening draw with Western Illinois University Thursday afternoon, now stand 1-0-1 on the year, their best start since posting a similar record in 2019, while the Redbirds fell to 0-2-0 (0-0-0 MVC).

