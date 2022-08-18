ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Lukowski's Brace Helps EMU Soccer to 4-0 Road Win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) scored the first two goals of her career, both Sarah Ash (South Lyon, Mich.-South Lyon) and Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) each added scores, and Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth) anchored the defense to its first shutout of the season to lead the Eastern Michigan University soccer program to a convincing 4-0 victory on the road at Illinois State University Sunday at Adelaide Street Field in Normal, Ill. The Eagles, coming off a season-opening draw with Western Illinois University Thursday afternoon, now stand 1-0-1 on the year, their best start since posting a similar record in 2019, while the Redbirds fell to 0-2-0 (0-0-0 MVC).
Following Football 2022: Opportunity 14

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team was back on the gray turf inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium today, Aug. 19, for its 14th practice of the fall campaign. The team continued in its preparation for its season-opening bout with Eastern Kentucky University, set for...
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

