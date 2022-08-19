Football players and cheerleaders return to Philadelphia rec center after quintuple shooting

Kids were back on the practice fields Thursday night following a shooting that left five people injured outside a Philadelphia rec center.

The West Philly Panthers and their cheerleading squad canceled practices Wednesday.

Children were on those same fields Tuesday night when 96 gunshots were fired outside Shepard Recreation Center. Luckily, no children were injured.

"I had tunnel vision. I was just making sure our girls were safe, our boys were safe," said Zenobia Marrero, who had three children on the practice field Tuesday night.

Before practice started Thursday evening, "Coach V" addressed the tragedy.

Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.

"It was important not to just skim over this and to not continue business as usual because all of our lives were in danger that day," the coach said.

Captain Robert McKeever of the 19th District was also on hand and addressed concerns over a police presence during practice -- something coaches said they had previously requested.

"Sometimes if the coaches don't see them, they don't think we're there, but we are still checking in with them and all the rec centers," said McKeever.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday that police patrolling the area quickly responded and were able to chase the SUV used by the gunmen.

Three suspects have since been arrested including Tahmir Pickney, 24; Marlon Spurell, 22; and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22, of Philadelphia. All three have been charged with attempted murder.

Police are still searching for three additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened as children were practicing sports inside the Shepard Recreation Center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Since this tragic incident, we're going to have an officer out there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.," said McKeever.

Police will reassess the safety plan in a few weeks.

State Senator Vincent Hughes was also on hand Thursday night, reminding the kids of a grant that will revitalize the center and the football fields.

"There's $12 million coming into this place to transform it completely," said Hughes. "Two million dollars is coming from the state and $10 million from the city."

Coaches for the team are all volunteers, many pay for equipment and trips out of their own pockets to give kids the experience of organized sports.

On the night of the shooting, not a single coach ran off the field. Instead, they ran to protect the children.

Now, they are focused on winning and giving these children the experience they deserve.