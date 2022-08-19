ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Football players and cheerleaders return to Philadelphia rec center after quintuple shooting

By Annie McCormick via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnmqF_0hMukBkH00

Kids were back on the practice fields Thursday night following a shooting that left five people injured outside a Philadelphia rec center.

The West Philly Panthers and their cheerleading squad canceled practices Wednesday.

Children were on those same fields Tuesday night when 96 gunshots were fired outside Shepard Recreation Center. Luckily, no children were injured.

"I had tunnel vision. I was just making sure our girls were safe, our boys were safe," said Zenobia Marrero, who had three children on the practice field Tuesday night.

Before practice started Thursday evening, "Coach V" addressed the tragedy.

SEE ALSO: Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired

Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.

"It was important not to just skim over this and to not continue business as usual because all of our lives were in danger that day," the coach said.

Captain Robert McKeever of the 19th District was also on hand and addressed concerns over a police presence during practice -- something coaches said they had previously requested.

"Sometimes if the coaches don't see them, they don't think we're there, but we are still checking in with them and all the rec centers," said McKeever.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday that police patrolling the area quickly responded and were able to chase the SUV used by the gunmen.

Three suspects have since been arrested including Tahmir Pickney, 24; Marlon Spurell, 22; and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22, of Philadelphia. All three have been charged with attempted murder.

Police are still searching for three additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured

The shooting happened as children were practicing sports inside the Shepard Recreation Center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Since this tragic incident, we're going to have an officer out there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.," said McKeever.

Police will reassess the safety plan in a few weeks.

State Senator Vincent Hughes was also on hand Thursday night, reminding the kids of a grant that will revitalize the center and the football fields.

"There's $12 million coming into this place to transform it completely," said Hughes. "Two million dollars is coming from the state and $10 million from the city."

Coaches for the team are all volunteers, many pay for equipment and trips out of their own pockets to give kids the experience of organized sports.

On the night of the shooting, not a single coach ran off the field. Instead, they ran to protect the children.

Now, they are focused on winning and giving these children the experience they deserve.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. On Monday, police identified the woman as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Father, Teen Son Shot During Violent Night in Philadelphia

A father and his teen son were shot in the Tacony neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The father, 43, whose identity was not released by police, was shot twice in his back around 3:25 a.m. at a residence on Glenloch Street, authorities said. His 16-year-old son...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Organizations band together in rally to stop Philadelphia's gun violence

LOGAN - Several community organizations came together for fellowship in Logan, because of the violence across Philadelphia and to look for ways to decrease the instances of gunfire. "It is important that we come together, as African American organizations, to address these issues that are adversely impacting our communities," Donald...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Trailblazing jazz guitarist Monnette Sudler has died at 70

Monnette Sudler, a longtime Philadelphia musician known as the “queen of jazz guitar,” has died. The Germantown native passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. Sudler has been a fixture of the Philadelphia jazz scene for decades, starting in the 1970s when she played with the groundbreaking Sounds of Liberation ensemble, with its blend of free jazz, spiritual jazz, and funk. In 2019 the group’s first “lost” LP was reissued by Brewerytown Beats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cheerleading#Cheerleaders#West Philadelphia#Violent Crime#The West Philly Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Logan double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but stable...
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy