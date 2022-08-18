ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Gallup parade victim speaks out against drunk driver who hit them

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges […]
GALLUP, NM
New charges filed against man accused of driving through Gallup parade

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers. Most of his original charges […]
GALLUP, NM
Cibola County deputies seize large amount of fentanyl, meth

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office reported that, along with the Milan Police Department, announced on Friday that they had seized a substantial amount of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a .45 caliber handgun. Ryan Tietjen, 49, of Grants was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and […]
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
Funding announced to fix crumbling bridges in McKinley County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced help is finally on the way to repair crumbling bridges in McKinley County. Larry Barker exposed the problem, earlier this year, of dilapidated bridges in rural areas all across the state and especially in McKinley County. Many of the county’s bridges have gone decades without repairs or upgrades, including […]
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ

