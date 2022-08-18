Read full article on original website
Gallup parade victim speaks out against drunk driver who hit them
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges […]
New charges filed against man accused of driving through Gallup parade
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers. Most of his original charges […]
Cibola County deputies seize large amount of fentanyl, meth
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office reported that, along with the Milan Police Department, announced on Friday that they had seized a substantial amount of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a .45 caliber handgun. Ryan Tietjen, 49, of Grants was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and […]
Wrong place, right time: NMSP officer saves woman from jumping off bridge
GALLUP, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer calls it fate after a miscommunication saved a woman's life. It was Aug. 7 when Officer Rachel Hall was sent to a call but read the location wrong. "It was completely coincidental, maybe a God thing where I took the...
Funding announced to fix crumbling bridges in McKinley County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced help is finally on the way to repair crumbling bridges in McKinley County. Larry Barker exposed the problem, earlier this year, of dilapidated bridges in rural areas all across the state and especially in McKinley County. Many of the county’s bridges have gone decades without repairs or upgrades, including […]
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
